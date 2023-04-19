A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

If you listened to Sami Zayn speak during the month of March, there was one message he continued to reiterate above all others: The Bloodline was going to fall at WrestleMania 39.

On paper, his case was pretty strong; if he and his tag team partner, Kevin Owens, were able to take out The Usos as the Undisputed WWE Universal Tag Team Champions and then Cody Rhodes could complete the story and unseat “The Tribal Chief” as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, The Bloodline as fans had come to know it would effectively be finished and the entire WWE Universe would be able to move forward into a new, babyface-led era of prosperity.

Unfortunately, things didn’t turn out that way, and on an appearance on The Bump, Zayn had to admit that not only has The Bloodline remained intact, but the group is now more dangerous than ever before.

“I’m of the opinion that they are crumbling, and right after WrestleMania, you were able to see it a little more closely,” Zayn said via Fightful. “I think they have regrouped a little bit, that much is clear. I really thought that we would get the job done once and for all, that when we beat The Usos, Cody would be next to beat Roman, and it would all just fall apart. We did our part, and Cody, for a variety of reasons, Cody couldn’t walk away with the title that night. The Bloodline was able to hold it together for Roman that night. I think they’re on the ropes, but you are seeing them kind of regroup now and recollect themselves. They are a bit more…maybe dangerous is not the right word, but when there’s that desperation, it does kind of make you a bit more dangerous. So they’re not readily to let things go so easily, they’re not ready to go quietly into the night, clearly. They are coming all guns blazing, and that is something to be concerned about. ”

Had Rhodes pulled out the win on WrestleMania 39, would The Bloodline have been finished? Or would The Usos have doubled down regardless, with Solo Sikoa taking on the role of the group’s singles star before trucking forward as a trio? Well, in the humble opinion of Zayn, that might not have been the case, as he still believes his former friends have some good in them.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sami Zayn still believes there’s some good in The Usos.

Elsewhere in his appearance on The Bump, Sami Zayn was asked where he thinks there’s any good left inside of his former Uso, Jey, and “The Underdog from the Underground” let it be known that he still believes in the brothers.

“Yeah, 100%. I feel the same way about Jimmy,” Zayn said. “Look, it’s like any other relationship, whether it’s a friendship, romantic relationship, anything in life. There are times you kind of drift apart, but it’s not an on-off switch. You don’t suddenly stop caring about that person overnight, even if they did you wrong, which they have. Both Usos have, and Jey has repeatedly. There’s always gonna be a part of me that’s gonna remember the connection we had as d**n near brothers, seriously. So I do, on some level, still kind of want.

“I know that sounds kind of weird, after everything we’ve been through, but I mean look, I’m not the only one who sees it. Anybody who’s watched this story play out over the last year, year and a half, come on, more, three years. We’ve seen the way Roman’s treated him. We’ve seen that really The Usos have been carrying The Bloodline. You see that it’s just not right, for Jey’s been through. At the same time, it’s hard to feel sorry for him sometimes because he does some pretty horrible things, and then you gotta get even with him. So that’s kind of where we’re at now, but I do feel like I’m hoping, on some level, that if we beat them, and we beat them again, and just keep doing our thing, that these cracks in The Bloodline will turn into giant holes that have to be addressed, and the whole thing does fall apart because it needs to fall apart.”

While The Usos were never Hulk Hogan-style babyfaces, there have been times when the sons of Rikishi were agents of good within the WWE Universe. When The Bloodline falls – should that day eventually come – Zayn hopes that Jimmy and Jey can show their real selves to the WWE Universe once more and maybe grab a Papa John’s pizza with their pal Sami for old-time’s sake too.