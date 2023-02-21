After taking the biggest L of his career at the Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn walked out to the ring in his home country of Canada and addressed a crowd eager to hear him talk about his match versus Roman Reigns and where he would like to go from here within the WWE’s squared circle.

“I’m feeling a lot of feelings here, guys,” Zayn said. “After these past couple of days, the one feeling that comes to the front I gratitude. The ovation I’ve received over the past few days and the ovations I received today means the world to me. Thank you so much!”

As the Ottowa crowd cheered him on once more, though not for five and a half minutes like the fine folks in Montreal, Zayn continued, working through the complex feelings of support and loss.

“I know for me just as much as anybody, another thing I’m feeling is, after coming so close to putting a bow on a storybook ending to my friends, my family, my city, my country, and coming up a hair short, I’m not gonna lie, I feel a lot of guilt for that, I feel like I let people down,” Zayn said. “Everybody told me to finish the story, and I feel like I didn’t, but after the past couple of days and especially after this, I realize now more than ever that around here, the story is never over. However, we are entering the final chapter, and the final chapter is not just about me. So there’s one person I need to talk to tonight more than anybody else, so, Kevin Owens, I would love it if you came out here right now.”

Fortunately for Zayn, Owens was in attendance and was even willing to come down to the ring for a conversation, but unfortunately for “The Underdog from the Underground,” it probably didn’t go the way he expected.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came to an awkward understanding on WWE RAW.

After making his way to the ring and taking in his own massive ovation from the crow, KO stood opposite his long-time pal to hear what he had to say.

“You know, there’s so much I wanted to say to you, but standing here, I don’t know what to say,” Zayn said. “I want to say thank you, I guess. I want to say I’m sorry, but I know we’re kind of past the point of words at this point, right? Let’s be honest, things have gotten a little messy, right? I mean, there’s a lot of things that you said, that I said, that has been done here that I don’t know if there’s any coming back from. I know, I know, but here’s the thing, Kevin, for months and months, you’ve said there’s only one thing you care about, and that’s taking down The Bloodline.”

“And I know you better than anything, when you get something in your head, there’s nothing that can stop you ‘til you do it. But here’s the thing, Kevin: now I have a mission. I will make sure that if it’s the last thing I do, I will not rest until I see with my own eyes that Roman Reigns and The Bloodline come crumbling down. But here’s the thing, you couldn’t do it alone, and I couldn’t really do it alone. But I do think there’s only one way to get it done, and that is if we do it together.”

Compelling stuff, right? How could KO turn that down? Well, guess what? You didn’t have to wait long to find out.

“I don’t need an apology for you, I don’t even need your gratitude, because Saturday, what I did, it had nothing to do with you. I didn’t do it for you, do you know who I did it for?” Owens asked. “I did it for my family, because Saturday, they were in the front row, but at the Royal Rumble, they were sitting at home, and they had to watch me get the h*ll beaten out of me by The Bloodline, while you were sitting at home watching it happen by the way. That’s right, I did it for me, because I needed to hurt The Bloodline. You know, I did it for your family, for you wife, your Dad, you son, so that they wouldn’t have to watch you getting the h*ll beaten out of you like my family had to watch it happen. That’s why I did it, okay?”

“I’ve been fighting The Bloodline for months on my own, and as far as I’m concerned, that’s fine, and that’s the way I’m going to continue fighting them, okay? Because I still meant everything I said back in November after Survivor Series. I told you I was done with you, and that stands today, but hey, guess what? If you need help taking down The Bloodline, just ask your buddy Jay.”

Oh snap, sick Jey burn there. So what’s the deal? Are Owens and Zayn done forever? Or will they inevitably reunite and be the team who finally unseat The Usos as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions? Fans will find out over the next 40 days, but it sure feels like things are pointing in that direction.