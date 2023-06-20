This was supposed to be a very busy week for Seth Rollins in the WWE Universe.

First, he was supposed to have an open WWE World Heavyweight Championship challenge on RAW, with The Miz suggesting that he was going to take on the offer in front of his hometown crowd before taking a redeye to Orlando, Florida, to wrestle Bron Breakker for the very same title live from the Performance Center on NXT television.

Unfortunately for “The Visionary,” the first half of his plan was dashed, as Finn Balor, his opponent at Money in the Bank, beat him down mercilessly ahead of their forthcoming match and sent the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion to the hospital to get x-rayed for broken ribs, leading some to wonder if he would have to withdraw from his match against Breakker in NXT too.

Despite being down bad, Rollins decided to call into RAW via video chat to let Breakker, Balor, and the rest of the WWE Universe know his status moving forward.

“A lot of questions floating around out there, will I, won’t I; can I, can’t I? I’ll be honest with you, when they took me from the arena tonight to get x-rays on my ribs, but I don’t really give a d*mn about what those doctors tell me, I don’t stop and I don’t make excuses, so Mr. Bada** Bron Breakker, I’ll be at NXT tomorrow, the World Heavyweight Championship on the line, and I’m not going all the way home to lose,” Seth Rollins said.

“And as for Finn Balor, there’s the guy who beat me seven years ago; welcome back. Money in the Bank can’t come soon enough.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Rollins isn't going away any time soon, and even if he's injured, he's still going to give it his all and go all-in on his current obligations where lesser champions would understandably take a step back.

Seth Rollins explains how fatherhood has changed his focus in WWE.

Taking part in an interview with the New York Post to discuss everything from Finn Balor to Bron Breakker, and even Roman Reigns ahead of a very busy month of wrestling, Seth Rollins was asked how becoming a father has changed his experience in WWE, especially since he and his wife, Becky Lynch, take their daughter Roux on the road with them.

For Rollins, the experience is certainly different but a “real blessing” for his family.

“As a couple on the road we are really kind of breaking the ice a little bit here for our generation. I know Hunter and Steph (McMahon) used to do it when they were a bit younger and their girls were younger and they were on the road. Other than that, I don’t know of any other couple who has been characters on our TV show and traveled for work every single week and did it at this level,” Rollins said.

“It’s been awesome in short. It’s really a blessing. When I was coming up before I had a kid there were a lot of parents on the road and they would lament not being able to see their kids because they were gone so much. I just feel so fortunate that we’re at a place in our lives where we’re able to.

“It takes a village. The fact that we get to do that and have experiences on the road with our little girl and have her be a part of our lives and be a part of her life and not have to leave her at home so much, I feel so much gratitude that we are able to do that. It’s a really incredible experience. I feel lucky and so happy we get to do that because spending time with her is just the best. It really is what it’s all about. I know it sounds cliché, and I probably would have scoffed at that five years ago, but I’m in such a different headspace than I was back then.”

Asked if his daughter really comprehends seeing her parent on television in WWE, Rollins noted that she knows who they are, their songs, and their voices, but she doesn't comprehend the actual wrestling part just yet.

“She sees us on TV. If she hears our voices or our songs — she’ll see “momma” on TV and go, “Momma looks so beautiful” or “dadda looks so cool.” Whatever she says. She does know. She doesn’t understand the magnitude of it, but she knows that we’re on TV. She can comprehend that part of it.”

Could WWE eventually see the day when Roux Rollins – Roux Lynch? Roux Rollins-Lynch – makes it onto WWE television a la everyone from Charlotte Flair to Dominik Mysterio before her? Only time will tell, but needless to say, she has a pretty strong foundation from which to build her career on moving forward.