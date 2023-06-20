After hyping up his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins was ultimately unable to stop by the former All-Pro punter's show, likely due to his rib injury at the hands of Finn Balor and his forthcoming WWE World Championship match with Bron Breakker on NXT.

A bummer? You bet, but fear not, as WWE sent a replacement to talk Money in the Bank, Championships, and even announce the return of FastLane in Paul Heyman, the ECW legend who just took part in a sort of Bloodline Civil War of his own in a minor power struggle with Jey Uso over who would remain at Roman Reigns' table.

Asked about how The Usos finally turned on Reigns on SmackDown, leading to a match between the trio plus Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank in London, England, on July 1st, Heyman refuted McAfee's claims that the falling out was “100 percent his fault” as, in the most humble opinion of the “Wise Man,” this is simply the Uso Brothers, Jimmy, and Jey, experiencing some “growing pains” in their commitment to the “Tribal Chief.”

“100% my fault? I don’t know how we could take that position, though I do respect your opinion. Listen, this is growing pains,” Paul Heyman said via Fightful. “The Usos are now experiencing the same growing pains that they did when they were children, and they always were second to Roman Reigns, whether it be on the football field or at the house or who got the better food for the better nutrition to build the better body, or who could just whoop whose a** in the back yard. It was always The Tribal Chief that remained dominant over the twins, and it did take two twins to put one Tribal Chief down. I love the twins. I love Jey and Jimmy, and I hope that they will display the same greatness that they did as the greatest tag team champions of all time when they take their beatings from Roman Reigns and Solo at Money in the Bank July 1 in London. I’m very proud of them for being willing to take those beatings.”

Welp, there you go, WWE fans; if you had Paul Heyman being proud of The Usos for turning on the “Head of the Table” so that they could further prove his dominance in a tag team match at Money in the Bank, then your Bloodline Bingo card is probably looking very good. If, however, you have Reigns and Sikoa securing the win at Money in the Bank, then you might not be so lucky, as after watching Reigns take Ls – and Superkicks – seemingly every time he's stepped in the ring since his match at Night of Champions, something tells me even more foul behavior could be afoot in London.

Paul Heyman compares Roman Reigns' dominance in WWE to Wyatt Earp.

Continuing to discuss Roman Reigns' dominance over the past three years, Heyman explained that it's only natural that even Jimmy and Jey Uso would eventually want to take their shot at “Tribal Chief,” as when you're “the fastest shot in the West,” a moniker famously held by Wyatt Earp, someone is always going to step up to see if they're faster.

“It’s like everyone wants to shoot out in the OK Corral. When you are the top gunslinger, everyone says, ‘Well, I could draw the gun faster,’ but nobody truly can. When Roman Reigns is the undisputed number one biggest box office attention of all time, the WrestleMania grosses speak for themselves, the grosses in Saudi Arabia speak for themselves, the grosses in London and in Cardiff speak for themselves, the ratings on SmackDown, and this is with the loss of Pat McAfee as our color commentator, speak for themselves,” Heyman said.

“So everyone wants to take their pokes and take their criticism of Roman Reigns, and of course they do. He’s undisputed number one, and when you are the undisputed number one, everybody says they can do [better]. ‘I could have been a better president than Abraham Lincoln.’ Oh, okay. I’m sure you could be. ‘I could have been the first guy on the moon.’ Yeah, I’m sure you could have been. ‘I could have beaten Michael Jordan in a game of Horse.’ Yeah, I’m sure you could have. ‘I could have done a duel with Wayne Gretzky on the ice and scored on him.’ I’m sure you could have, but none of them do. Everybody points their little nasty fingers at Roman Reigns, and they say, ‘But he’s the undisputed Tribal Chief.’ Until someone can knock him off that throne, then we’re just gonna have to live with the criticism.”

You know, to Heyman's credit, that comparison is actually a pretty good one, as Reigns, like Earp, has gone from a hot new gun slicker to a greying old man who has to keep dealing with challengers for the rest of his days after landing on top. Does that make Money in the Bank Reigns' Tombstone? Fans will have to wait until July 1st to find out.