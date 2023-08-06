After the initial shock of Roman Reigns' SummerSlam victory wore off, fans in Ford Field and beyond could at least lean back on the fact that, after weeks and weeks of chanting, social media posting, and tee-shirt purchasing, LA Knight finally secured his first big win as a member of the WWE Universe by being the last man standing in the Slim Jim Battle Royal.

Finally, WWE listened to its fans and even threw in a new spin on the classic “Macho Man” Randy Savage Slim Jim ads of yesteryear.

Asked about how it felt to earn his first big accomplishment after an incredibly long and winding road to the WWE, LA Knight noted that, in a way, his ascent has actually been fast, as it's been less than a year since his current character appeared on SmackDown.

“Yeah man, you could look at it that way, I definitely look at it that way in the grand scheme of things, but if you're also looking at the fact that what, LA Knight only appeared on the SmackDown roster what back in October, so in a weird way, this has been an insanely fast climb,” LA Knight said. “And it's really crazy how it's happened, kind of unexpected at the same time, but I've said it before, and I'll say it again, I knew that I had something to give. Did I know that it was going to go get to this level this quickly? Not necessarily, but d*mn here we are, and for me, everybody's talking about, ‘Ah well, he you know, he needs the rocket strapped to him.' Look, I'll strap my rocket to myself, and that's exactly what I've done. So here we are, Slim Jim Battle Royal, 25 other guys getting tossed over, and I get to raise my hands.”

Is this just the start of something much bigger for LA Knight? Or was this more of a one-off without some major push attached to it? Only time will tell, but considering he's already strapped a rocket to his own back, fans may as well climb aboard for the ride, yeah!

LA Knight is ready to represent Slim Jims with pride.

After securing the win in the SummerSlam Slim Jim Battle Royal, LA Knight was riding him, walking around with the product in his hand like he was the second-coming of “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

This, Cathy Kelley thought, was the perfect time to catch up with the “Megastar” to see how he was feeling about his big win, and needless to say, the pride of Los Angeles very much did.

“That ain't nothing new, I told ‘en all, let me talk to ya, here we are, 50,000 strong out here, Ford Field, everyone looking at all of those men fighting in that ring, guys getting tossed here and there, h*ll, I almost got tossed once or twice but here I stand, hand raised, snapping into it, you know why?” LA Knight asked rhetorically. “Because when you're talking Slim Jim, when you're talking Battle Royal, you know I've got to go savage, and that's exactly what I did. So now, every single one of those guys they fought beside, and one man stands in the middle, and everybody's thinking to themselves, ‘Whose game is it?' And you can hear everybody saying L-A-Knight, yeah!”

Asked about his very good Slim Jim commercial shot alongside Bianca Belair that debuted after his win at SummerSlam during the show's official post-show press conference, LA Knight explained how it came together so quickly, which may or may not have included some magic.

“As soon as I won the match. So they actually, I won the match, they sent me through time, filmed the commercial, and then the thing was up there, it was amazing, I don't even know how they did it. So, it was kind of crazy how that all worked out, but here we are,” LA Knight told the reporters in attendance.

“You know, I mean, there was some talk, there was some talk of possibly doing that, but, you know, there was some talk of possibly doing that, and then you've got the match, so alright, if I'm going to be the guy representing Slim Jim, then I need to be the guy representing WWE, and I need to be the top guy in that match. And so once I knew, that gave me extra motivation to go out there and win that thing.”

Will fans get to see even more LA Knight in the red and yellow of Slim Jim? If there's a wrestling god, let's hope the answer to that question is a resounding, yeah!