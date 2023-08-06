After being confusingly added to the SummerSlam card with nothing at stake but improved momentum, WWE decided to send the woman's division into a bit of a tizzy in favor of adding 25 male Superstars to the “biggest party of the summer” in a match sponsored by “Macho Man” Randy Savages' favorite snack, Slim Jim. Was that the right call? That depends on how much you wanted to see Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Rhea Ripley, and every other female performer on the card, but after suffering through a plodding match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, fans were on their feet for the entirety of a battle royal that featured more ups and down and arguably the most important finish of the night featuring the “Megastar” LA Knight.

Beginning the match with 25 performers in the ring, WWE gave so many moments to performers across the card, with Chad Gable getting to suplex darn near everyone, Karrion Kross continuing his feud with AJ Styles, and a rematch of their match from SmackDown, LA Knight versus Sheamus, wheeled back in Motor City for the final two competitors.

Would Paul “Triple H” Levesque give the people what they wanted? Would the “Yeah Movement” get its signature moment to this point? Or would the wrestler-turned-booker instead give the match to his WWE '12 foe? Well, as it turns out, the people got what they want, as the “Megastar” bowled over the man he calls a “Pasty Mush Mouth” to secure the 24th elimination of the match and got to celebrate in the middle of the ring like he just won the big one. Though the match, unfortunately, didn't feature an automatic title shot at Austin Theory's United States Championship or otherwise, it's safe to say he'll be getting one in no time, as this hype train ain't slowing down, yeah!