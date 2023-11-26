The return of CM Punk to WWE has resulted in a wide array of reactions across the company, with Drew McIntyre having one of the most public.

The fallout from WWE's latest Survivor Series is still being felt across pro wrestling with the return of CM Punk after a tumultuous last year with AEW. It appears not all in WWE are happy about the straight-edge superstar's return though, with Drew McIntryre reportedly being on that list due to storming out after the Survivor Series main event.

Following the conclusion of the main event, McIntyre was seen storming to the backstage area before Punk made his show-closing entrance and slammed his locker room door shut. He was next seen with a hoodie on, visibly frustrated and angry, and leaving the All-State Arena in short order, according to Fightful Select via WrestleTalk.

It was reported shortly after that those who spoke with McIntyre said his anger was legitimate and due to Punk's WWE return, though broader issues are also said to be involved.

McIntyre storming out joins a proverbial avalanche of reports coming out about Punk rejoining WWE, something Triple H confirmed came together in relatively short order.

Punk's return was met with a thunderous reaction from the crowd in attendance who, at several points during the men's War Games match, began chanting for CM Punk. The sentiment was echoed by fans online, many of whom believed Punk was not returning after Randy Orton's return as the final member of Cody Rhodes team.

The reaction from the talent, however, has reportedly been much more mixed.

It has been reported there were many backstage that were happy to see Punk rejoin the company and had their genuine reactions filmed by WWE's digital team. However, questions have been circulating around Seth Rollins reaction to Punk's return which has since gone viral on social media.

The current World Heavyweight Champion was seen yelling and flipping off Punk after the show ended, with several officials, Michael Cole, and Corey Graves seen holding him back. It was reported shortly after Rollins had to be “ushered” away from gorilla after walking backstage, visibly frustrated, looking for Punk, who himself was described as looking confused.

There has been debate about whether Rollins' reaction was genuine or part of a possible angle to work with Punk due to Rollins' own issues with the Chicago-native.