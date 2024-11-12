At the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest. However, according to a new poster, he is defending the Intercontinental Championship, which Bron Breakker currently holds.

A new graphic for Gunther and Priest's match at Survivor Series: WarGames has surfaced. Unfortunately, a WWE employee made a mistake, using the wrong render for the World Heavyweight Champion. He is holding the Intercontinental Championship, which he lost at WrestleMania XL to Sami Zayn. According to WrestleTalk, this is not the first time it has happened.

Social media did not let the mistake go unnoticed. One X user, formerly Twitter, criticized the mistake. “How does a multi-billion dollar company not employ good graphic designers[?] Because they always be making mistakes,” their post read.

Another said, “Truly the greatest graphics team in the industry.” A different user bluntly said, “Just take new render photos[,] it really can't be that hard.”

Hopefully, the WWE graphics team will fix the mistake and update the poster. Otherwise, it looks good with a menacing Priest standing behind the Ring General.

Gunther vs. Damian Priest at Survivor Series: WarGames

The upcoming match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames between Gunther and Priest is one of two confirmed matches at the PLE. The other is Roman Reigns, the Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso), Sami Zayn, and a mystery fifth member vs. the new Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and a mystery fifth member).

It is a rematch of Gunther vs. Priest from the 2024 SummerSlam PLE. Priest went into the match as the World Heavyweight Champion but lost, thanks to Finn Bálor's interference.

To qualify for the match, Priest won a fatal four-way match on the November 4, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. He beat Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Sheamus, and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio to earn the title match.

WWE's Ring General, Gunther

After gaining notoriety for his career in the European wrestling circuit, Gunther joined WWE in 2019 with his former ring name, Walter. He ended Pete Dunne's record-setting NXT UK Championship reign and held the championship for 870 days.

In April 2022, Walter made his WWE main roster debut with a new ring name, Gunther. He was accompanied by Barthel (aka Ludwig Kaiser) and quickly won the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet.

His championship reign lasted for 666 days. Gunther lost to Zayn at WrestleMania XL in a shocking underdog victory. It was also the first time the Ring General had been pinned on the main roster.

However, the loss did not keep him down for long. Gunther went on to win the King of the Ring tournament, earning him a world championship match at SummerSlam.

Since winning the World Heavyweight Championship, Gunther has successfully defended the title against Randy Orton and Zayn. At the Crown Jewel PLE, he faced Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship.

The American Nightmare prevailed, beating Gunther to win the championship. After the match, Gunther shook Rhodes' hand, seemingly showing respect to the Undisputed WWE Champion.