After being the ultimate underdog heading into WrestleMania 40, Sami Zayn was able to do what 20 men before him couldn't: unseat the “Ring General” Gunther on his 666th day as the Intercontinental Champion.
Fans celebrated the moment online; the crowd in South Philadelphia went absolutely bananas, and no one was more excited about the moment than the “Underdog from the Underground,” who celebrated the crowing achievement of a year of hard times with a ringside kiss with his wife, Khadijah.
Stopping by the backstage area to talk about his big accomplishment with Byron Saxton at the end of Night 1, Zayn celebrated the moment he'd been fighting so hard to achieve, as he needed it more than the noted talker could even express.
“Yeah, I don't know what to say, I'll be honest. It's hard to put into words. You know, I don't know, maybe some people can relate to this, some people can't, but I had a really good year in a lot of ways, last year. A lot of ways it was very tough, a lot of ways that people don't necessarily know about. When you do something big, sometimes it's really hard to reconcile with what's on the other side of that, because you might have to come face-to-face with the fact that it might not be, I don't know, as big, as good, as whatever- you might not be as big, as good, and the shadows that are behind you can seem like they're bigger than anything that's ahead,” Sami Zayn told fans in a WWE Digital Exclusive.
“I hope I'm not being over dramatic when I say I needed this. I needed this more than I can put into words, more than, you know, you talked about that self-doubt? Some of it was on television and you saw it for yourself. A lot of it, you don't see. You know, when I'm doing those long drives, and I'm on the phone (with) my family back home missing me and all that. There's just a lot, and uh, and this historic Intercontinental Title reign that, look, hats off to Gunther. Probably the most physical match I've ever been in, and I tapped into something I didn't even know I had in me. Sorry if, uh, this is word vomit here, but just a lot, a lot, a lot of emotions. And on top of it, my family, my wife ringside, my son, they're actually right there.”
And just like clockwork, Zayn's wife and son appeared, making his big moment all the more touching.
YO KHADIJA I DID IT!
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 7, 2024
Sami Zayn is elated to celebrate his big moment with his family.
After turning the interview from a single to a trio, Sami Zayn showed his son the Intercontinental Championship he just won, and shared the moment with the people who matter most.
“My wife, Khadija, hey, this is my boy. Baba's a champion! What do you wanna say? You don't know? Are you happy Baba won?” Sami Zayn asked. “You know, right before I went out, he said, ‘You can do it,' and man, it hit me. That hit me. And then you know, I'm getting the tar beat out of me, and I see her at ringside, I see tears in her eyes. That hits you, man. I don't know, Byron, I'm sorry I don't have a better answer here, but just so many, so many feelings, but I think above all else, pride to be holding this a fourth time, that puts me in some pretty elite company, but this is the most elite company I care about right here. They're standing right next to me, and I feel like the world's mine right now.”
After working his behind off through a year of hard times, watching his tag team partner Kevin Owens get traded to SmackDown after they lost their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, being overlooked by the top guys in the promotion, and having Chad Gable tell him he's literally not good enough to defeat Gunther in a nice call back to Adrian's line in Rocky 4, the not-so-generic one was able to not only go the distance but use some of his old bag of tricks, an Electric Chair Brainbuster alongside his typical Helluva Kick, to defeat the “Ring General” for the 1-2-3. Will Zayn go on a similarly lengthy run with the mid-card title on RAW? I mean, probably not, but hey, whenever the “Underdog from the Underground” is given a spotlight, he's proven time and time again that he just can't help but shine.