With The Bloodline set to go to war for the first time since its inception during the Thunder Dome era of pandemic wrestling in Orlando, Roman Reigns decided to address the WWE Universe one final time before Money in the Bank and offer up an unlikely olive branch to his cousins The Usos, but if only they follow his very specific requests.

“London, acknowledge me,” Roman Reigns demanded of the O2 arena. “It's been a long time, maybe two years. I've allowed The Bloodline, I've allowed my cousins to come out here and say ‘We the 1s,' but the truth is, we ain't the ones. I'm the one. I'm the only one. And I know a lot of you are saying, ‘Who, this guy's a narcissist, he's arrogant,' but that's not what I'm talking about. No, I am the best, I am the greatest of all time, I am the ‘Head of the Table,' I am the ‘Trbal Chief!' No, what I'm talking about is I'm the only one who cares about my cousins. I'm the only one who loves The Usos; I'm the only one who has given them opportunity after opportunity; I'm the only one that's lifted them up and let them into the promised land.”

After listening to the crowd chant that “Roman Sucks,” Reigns responded in turn.

“Roman sucks? Do you know who really sucks? Family who betrays you, that's who sucks. The most important thing about this is, I'm the only one in this family who wants to give them a second chance,” Reigns said. “I feel like I've done this before, and it's almost like fathering my children; when they mess up, I give them a second chance. And then I give them a third chance, a fourth chance; that's what a good father does. And as a good ‘Tribal Chief,' I will not only give my cousins a second chance, a third, fourth, infinite amount, but what you need to do is come up here, bow down, acknowledge me, apologize, and then let's move on.”

Welp, that's that, right? The Usos are just going to fall in line at Money in the Bank, and the match will be waived off in favor of 1,000 more days of dominance on the Island of Relevancy? Unfortunately for Reigns, the Brothers Uso walked out to the ring and let it be known that they have other plans for The Bloodline Civil War.

"The truth is, WE ain't the ONES. I'm the ONE. I'm the ONLY ONE." ☝️😤@WWERomanReigns is done sharing the spotlight with The @WWEUsos. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9hT3sRkwjh — WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023

The Usos nominate a new “Tribal Chief” for when Roman Reigns falls.

Marching out to the ring with a newfound pep to their step, The Usos responded to Roman Reigns' assertion and let it be known that they have other plans for the future of The Bloodline.

“Hey yo, I think Cuzo got this whole thing twisted. Do you actually think we tried to get back into The Bloodline? Let's talk facts, Uce; we are passed the acknowledgment; we are passed the apologizing. Right now Uce, it is all about consequences, and the family's talking, ain't that right, Jey?” Jimmy asked Jey, who agreed. “Yeah, do you ever think about the consequences of what actually happens if you lose?

“What happens if you lose Uce? Hey, when was the last time you were pinned, Uce?” The Usos asked each other in rapid-fire. “Three years ago. When's the next time he's gonna be pinned? Tomorrow night.

“Hey, hey, hey, tomorrow night, we go to war at Money in the Bank, Uce, and when you lose, you the only one out. Wow, Uce, and guess what, Uce, you ain't gonna be Tribal Chief no more, man. I don't even wanna be Tribal Chief. Hey Jimmy, do you wanna be Tribal Chief? Jey asked Jimmy, to which he said, ‘H*ll no!' “Hey, hey, but I've got somebody who just might fit the job perfectly.

“And even though he's tripping, I mean tripping, tripping, he got my vote, and he got my vote too.”

As the crowd chanted “Solo,” Reigns looked over to his youngest cousin before firing back.

“Man, shut your mouth coming out here talking to me like that, huh? Do you think this is a game? Roman asked as Jey jumped up onto the ring apron. “You step up right now? Oh, are you a big tough guy right now? What you gonna do?. You ain't never done nothing, you understand me? You are nothing without me! Nothing without me, understand that! They don't care about you, I made all of this. What chu gonna do? Fall in line!”

Jey did not, as he smacked Reigns across the face before Jimmy superkicked him to the ground, and before anyone knew it, the entire Fatu-Anoa'i family was brawling inside and outside of the ring as Adam Pearce attempted to restore order as SmackDown went off the air. Though only time will tell exactly how their match at Money in the Bank will shake out, it's clear The Usos came correct with all of their biggest guns locked and loaded and have the potential to turn one final Uce on Reigns before what could be the biggest match in SummerSlam history if Paul “Triple H” Levesque decided to pull the trigger. Buckle up, folks.