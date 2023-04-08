A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When brock lesnar decided to turn on Cody Rhodes in the main event of the Raw after WrestleMania 39, it quite literally took the WWE Universe by storm. After being promised arguably the greatest RAW main event of the last decade, maybe ever, if you believe Corey Graves, the sold-out crowd assembled at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, had to watch in horror as the bell never rang on the promised match and instead, Lesnar put a beatdown on Rhodes so violent it set the Twitter-verse ablaze.

Would Rhodes or Lesnar address the fans to explain what happened on RAW? No, neither man was booked for SmackDown, and it’s worth wondering if Rhodes would even be able to address the crowd after collapsing on his way to the ring multiple times over. Still, that didn’t stop Wade Barret from adding from fuel to the fire and providing the first-ever hint of what happened instead of the match on commentary.

“Brock was livid that his match with Omos went on first on WrestleMania Sunday,” Barrett noted. “Although, with that being said, nobody could have predicted what Brock would subsequently do what he went and did.”

… is that really it? Brock Lesnar was angry with where he was placed on the WrestleMania card, and instead of taking that up with Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Vince McMahon, or someone else, he instead decided to attack Rhodes, the man who lost his match to Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2.

Is this the end of the story? Probably not, but for now, fans at least have an idea of what went down, even if the information is incomplete.