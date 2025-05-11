When WWE formally booked Pat McAfee for a wrestling match with the “Ring General” Gunther at Backlash, one thing was clear: the ESPN host was going to leave the match much differently than he entered it.

Taking the ring after a card filled with twists and turns, McAfee took 80 percent off the match's offense, with Gunther laughing off his occasional botched spot while beating him repeatedly with massive chops, Dinosaur Drop Kicks, and more than a few chokes to force his foe into submission.

In the end, Gunther got the win despite a few legitimate near falls spurned on by interference by Michael Cole, but McAfee lived to tell the tale of the match come Monday, with the former All-Pro punter earning his opponents' respect through a dramatic display of welts and bruises, as he shared on social media.

My chest… is ahhh… burning pic.twitter.com/RVrhRkRYuf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Yikes, that is one red chest from what might have eaten 20 chops over the course of the match.

One of the more interesting matches on the card, with some assuming Gunther would get the win in 30 seconds, while others worried that the RAW commentator might actually secure the win via some shenanigans, McAfee took a beating over the course of the match, earning the loss after mercifully being put out of his misery just after the 14 minute mark.

Cole looked genuinely worried about his friend, and while Gunther came close to putting a beating on the long-time senior commentator, giving flashbacks to his match at WrestleMania XXVII, in the end, it looks like this feud has come to an end, with the “Ring General” acknowledging that he does respect the duo and their opinions, after taking issue with some of their comments before the show.

And the best part? Pat McAfee will certainly talk about it extensively on his show this Monday, giving WWE the crossover appeal they desire, which, in the end, is sort of the point of the match in the first place.