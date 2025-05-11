Heading into WWE's May Premium Live Event, Backlash, one unadvertised performer was widely expected to make an appearance on the show: Jeff Cobb.

That's right, while Cobb had no page on the WWE roster page, was never announced for the show, and was, at least publically, a free agent, the former member of United Empire had long been linked to the promotion, with multiple outlets reporting he was WWE bound at one point or another.

Well, surprise: Cobb did make his big WWE debut in St. Louis, taking out LA Knight at the request of Solo Sikoa to help Jacob Fatu retain his United States Championship.

That's right, while Cobb was trying to play things coy, posting a video of working out at Muscle Beach in Los Angeles a few hours before the show, in the end, he officially joined WWE and seemingly The Bloodline shortly thereafter, even if Fatu seemed a little testy about uniting with the veteran journeyman, what with their past on the indies together.

With Cobb in his corner, Fatu secured the win fairly easily, beating down Knight on the way to a 1-2-3, but the win wasn't what was interesting about the win, but instead the aftermath. Despite having secured the win, Fatu stared down Cobb and Sikoa, hinting that the US Champ might now have been informed about the faction's plans, let alone the addition of the “Hawaiian Juggernaut” to the group.

What does this addition mean for the future of WWE? Will Cobb end up becoming Sikoa's new enforcer like Fatu was before him, taking a page from the role he played in Lucha Underground, Matanza Duran? Or will he instead turn babyface alongside Fatu, leaving Sikoa on his own with the Guerrillas of Destiny and maybe Hikuleo, who has spent the last year plus in the PC? While only time will tell, one thing is true: Cobb is a member of WWE, and after runs in NJPW, Ring of Honor, and beyond, he'll be taking Superstars on a “Tour of the Islands” for years to come.