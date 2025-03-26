Videos have surfaced of a fan inappropriately touching WWE Superstars CM Punk and Cody Rhodes during a recent live event, and they stood up to them.

The videos went viral on social media. Kirsten Louise posted one of Punk and Rhodes on TikTok. As they were walking backstage, they stopped to take photos and sign autographs for fans.

One fan in particular, who is allegedly OnlyFans model Morgan Moore, stepped out of line. She put her arm on Punk, which he did not like. He shuffled away from her before continuing to take the picture.

A few moments later, she would do the same to the Undisputed WWE Champion. Security watched closely as she put her arm around his neck while they took a picture.

another angle on this incident, you can clearly see punk getting mad and telling her to stop touching him. ban her. https://t.co/LraJc29LD9 pic.twitter.com/HjbfuEKYjs — laura (@punkerstime) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Another angle of Moore's encounter with Punk surfaced as well. You can see her desperately trying to touch him, which Punk was not happy about. He said something to her before snapping the picture.

Luckily, the WWE Superstars were able to get out of the uncomfortable situations. It is unknown if WWE plans on doing anything about the fan.

WWE's CM Punk and Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 41 plans

Punk and Rhodes have high-profile feuds heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Of course, Rhodes is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, and he will defend it against John Cena at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Cena recently won the Men's Elimination Chamber match, outlasting five other Superstars. Punk was the runner-up of the match, as Cena beat him with a little help from Seth Rollins.

After the Elimination Chamber match, Cena turned heel for the first time in decades. He attacked Rhodes as Travis Scott and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stood in the ring as well.

It was a surprising twist that added a new dynamic to the feud between Rhodes and Cena. They will likely main event the second night of WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Meanwhile, Punk is continuing his feud with Rollins at WrestleMania. Punk will face Rollins and Roman Reigns in a triple threat match.

While it does not involve a a championship on the line, the triple threat matchup is a marquee bout with lots of eyes on it. Punk, Rollins, and Reigns are three of WWE's top stars, and the outcome is unpredictable.

Punk and Rollins have been feuding for months. They had the first match of their feud during the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

Punk won the first match after hitting two Go to Sleeps on Rollins. However, Rollins won the second matchup, thanks to Reigns' interference. They were competing in a Steel Cage match, and Reigns pulled Rollins out of the cage, resulting in him winning.