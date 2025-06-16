In the latest trailer for the Liam Neeson-led Naked Gun reboot, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is shown in his first major movie role.

The new trailer for the Naked Gun reboot gives a glimpse of Rhodes (around the 1:22 mark). He appears to play a bartender that Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) confronts in The Naked Gun.

Rhodes is donning a long-haired wig. His face is then slammed onto a table by Neeson, causing his eyes and nose to grow bigger. The impact reforms his face.

It does not appear Rhodes has a big role in the film. He may just have a blink-or-you'll-miss-it glorified cameo. Either way, it's nice to see a WWE Superstar make it into the mainstream.

The Naked Gun is the fourth movie in the franchise and a legacy sequel to The Final Insult. Akiva Schaffer co-wrote the script and directed it.

Has Cody Rhodes acted in movies besides The Naked Gun?

Previously, Rhodes appeared in two movies, Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon and The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!

He voiced Stardust, his old WWE persona, in both animated movies. They were both distributed by Warner Bros and were direct-to-video releases.

Additionally, Rhodes has acted in several TV projects. He starred alongside Stephen Amell in seven episodes of Arrow from 2016-18. He was also a judge on the Go-Big Show.

Rhodes making his major movie debut could signify what's to come when he retires from wrestling. He is in the prime of his career, but Rhodes could be heading for a career in Hollywood after he hangs up his boots.

He is coming off a 378-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion. His reign ended at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the hands of John Cena.

Since then, he has been in pursuit of the title. Rhodes is a participant in the 2025 King of the Ring tournament. If he wins, he will have a championship match opportunity at SummerSlam, meaning he may get his rematch against Cena.