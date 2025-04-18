As expected, the reigning WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will not let Travis Scott's infamous slap go unpunished, as he expects to get a “receipt” at WrestleMania 41.

While on First Take, Rhodes promised he would get his revenge on Scott if he decides to attend WrestleMania 41. He first recalled getting slapped by the rapper. He initially believed he was fine before seeing the aftermath. There were initial reports that his eardrum was busted, and he sported a black eye afterward.

“I told everybody he didn't get me at all, and then I realized there was a nice fan cam shot of how difficult it is,” Rhodes said. “Travis Scott, for as talented as he is — and he's an incredibly talented guy who I'd even bought his kicks — Travis Scott kind of sucks.

“And if he's coming to WrestleMania, which Triple H announced who's coming to WrestleMania, I'll be looking for what we call in the wrestling business a little bit of a receipt,” Rhodes continued.

As First Take host Molly Qerim clarified, a “receipt” is essentially “payback.” So, if Scott comes face-to-face with Rhodes in the ring, don't expect the “American Nightmare” to hold back.

Will Cody Rhodes get Travis Scott back for the slap WWE WrestleMania 41?

More than likely, if Scott attends WrestleMania 41, he will run into Rhodes. As a babyface, Rhodes needs to get his revenge on Scott for the slap.

Scott will likely interfere in the main event match between Rhodes and John Cena. After all, his last appearance was during the Cena heel turn segment at Elimination Chamber. He came to the ring with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

As the show concluded, Scott stood tall with Cena and The Rock. If he returns, which Triple H says he has, he will continue to align with the heels. His song “Fein” is one of the event's theme songs.

Rhodes is hoping to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cena. Cena turned heel for the first time in two decades at Elimination Chamber.

If Cena beats Rhodes, he will become a 17-time world champion. That would break his tie with Ric Flair for the most recognized world championship reigns in WWE history.