Usually, injuries occur to WWE stars while in the ring, but former NXT standout Candice LeRae suffered an injury at the hands of her young son.

She took to Instagram to give a life update. LeRae took umbrage with announcer Michael Cole for mispronouncing her name. Additionally, she has issues with other NXT women Superstars, and her son “kicked” her in the nose. She shared an image of the aftermath of the kick on the third slide.

“‘How's life?'” her caption began. “Well…. Michael Cole keeps screwing up my name ([Bayley] was right about him apparently), the NXT girls are super disrespectful bullies, and I then came home to my beautiful son…. Who kicked me in the nose and busted me open.”

While things seem to be trending downward, LeRae promoted her new merchandise. “I have new merch sooooo…. if anyone is interested in cheering me up…. There's that,” she joked.

Will Candice LeRae miss any time from WWE with injury?

Luckily, fans should not expect LaRae to miss extended time with her wound from her son. She has not been seen in the ring very often, but luckily, this is not a serious injury.

Her last match was at Evolution on July 13, 2025. She participated in the battle royal. The winner of the bout would earn a championship match at Clash in Paris on August 31.

LeRae's last televised matchup was during the June 13, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. She lost to Alexa Bliss in a Queen of the Ring-qualifying match.

Otherwise, LeRae has largely been delegated to Main Event tapings. Her last prominent match was at Elimination Chamber on March 1, 2025. She teamed with Nia Jax in a losing effort against Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus.

She did become the inaugural Women's Speed Champion in October 2024. LeRae would hold the title for nearly 200 days before losing it to Sol Ruca of WWE NXT.

LeRae made her return to WWE in September 2022 after not having her contract renewed. She went on maternity leave before her exit, deciding to return later that year.