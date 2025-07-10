The rumors appear to be true that country singer Jelly Roll will wrestle at WWE's upcoming 2025 SummerSlam PLE, which will emanate from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

PWInsider reports that Jelly Roll “has been training” to make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam. It appears the Grammy-nominated singer will become the latest celebrity to get in the ring. What better spot than at WWE's second-biggest annual PLE?

He will return to WWE during the July 11, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. This will serve as the launching point for his upcoming program. His appearance on SmackDown will reportedly “see him aligned with a top babyface ahead of SummerSlam.”

While the report does not name the babyface in question, it is not Cody Rhodes, who will be facing WWE Champion John Cena at the event. That is good news for Rhodes, likely meaning he will not have to pull double-duty like he did at WrestleMania 40.

So, who could it be? Some potential options are Damian Priest, LA Knight, R-Truth/Ron Killings, and Randy Orton. We will have to wait and see who he ends up teaming with.

Who will Jelly Roll wrestle at WWE SummerSlam?

It is unknown who Jelly Roll will face at SummerSlam. One potential option would be A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) if he takes part in a traditional tag team match.

Last year, Jelly Roll's songs “Dead End Road” and “Liar” were used as the 2024 SummerSlam's theme songs. He performed the latter live at the event, and later got in the ring before the main event.

SummerSlam host The Miz was in the ring with his tag team partner R-Truth to announce the show's attendance. A-Town Down Under then interrupted them, and Jelly Roll gave Theory a chokeslam. He then hit John Cena's Five Knuckle Shuffle on Theory along with The Miz and R-Truth.

A-Town Down Under appears on the rocks as the relationship between Theory and Waller continues to break down. Perhaps Theory could cement his long-awaited babyface turn by feeding Waller to Jelly Roll for a chokeslam. It would be a full-circle moment for everyone involved.