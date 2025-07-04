It looks like WWE may bring Jelly Roll back for a storyline in the near future.

The Grammy-nominated singer is due to appear on the July 11, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The episode will be taped in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jelly Roll has previously made appearances in WWE, so this is not surprising.

WrestleVotes reports that his upcoming SmackDown appearance will be “the start of something more.” He is set to work more dates in the near future as well.

They note that Jelly Roll is currently on tour, and he is going to take his tour to Europe in August. However, he is off the first weekend in August, which is when the first-ever two-night SummerSlam is taking place in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

So, could Jelly Roll appear at WWE's annual SummerSlam event for the second year in a row? It looks like that could be the case if he is going to start a storyline.

Jelly Roll's WWE history

Previously, Jelly Roll has attended several WWE events. He has been shown during episodes of Monday Night RAW. Then, at SummerSlam in August 2024, he got involved in the ring.

Jelly Roll delivered a chokeslam to Austin Theory during a segment with A-Town Down Under (Theory and Grayson Waller) and The Miz and R-Truth. Additionally, he performed “Liar” at the event.

Over the last couple of years, Jelly Roll has become one of the most popular country singers. He has been making music for years, but he only gained notoriety over the last couple of years.

He first made an album called Year Round with Lil Wyte and BPZ in 2011. Jelly Roll collaborated with several artists on albums throughout the subsequent years.

His first solo album, The Big Sal Story, was released in 2012. He has released 10 albums throughout his career. His first Grammy nominations came in 2024 at the 66th Grammy Awards. He was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Save Me”) and Best New Artist for Whitsitt Chapel.

The following year, he received two more nominations. His song “I Am Not Okay” was nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. Unfortunately, he has not won any of his four nominations.

More WWE News
Silhouette of WWE star Brock Lesnar, who has grown out his hair during his hiatus.
Brock Lesnar looks bigger than ever with new hair amid WWE hiatusAndrew Korpan ·
WWE Superstar John Cena and Jey Uso at the Royal Rumble.
WWE star John Cena’s NSFW response to ‘worst advice’ everAndrew Korpan ·
Heads of State star Idris Elba, who named his co-star John Cena to his WWE Mount Rushmore.
Idris Elba reveals John Cena-led WWE Mount RushmoreAndrew Korpan ·
Silhouette of WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser, who fans are speculating is El Grande Americano since Chad Gable is out with an injury.
Did this WWE star just reveal secret El Grande Americano identity?Andrew Korpan ·
WWE star Roman Reigns, whose hiatus may be due to the birth of a new baby.
Real reason for WWE star Roman Reigns’ hiatus revealedAndrew Korpan ·
WWE star Roman Reigns and silhouette of his biggest rival Cody Rhodes, who may star in the upcoming Street Fighter movie with him.
WWE rumors: Roman Reigns’ biggest rival set to join him in Street Fighter movieAndrew Korpan ·