It looks like WWE may bring Jelly Roll back for a storyline in the near future.

The Grammy-nominated singer is due to appear on the July 11, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The episode will be taped in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jelly Roll has previously made appearances in WWE, so this is not surprising.

WrestleVotes reports that his upcoming SmackDown appearance will be “the start of something more.” He is set to work more dates in the near future as well.

They note that Jelly Roll is currently on tour, and he is going to take his tour to Europe in August. However, he is off the first weekend in August, which is when the first-ever two-night SummerSlam is taking place in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

So, could Jelly Roll appear at WWE's annual SummerSlam event for the second year in a row? It looks like that could be the case if he is going to start a storyline.

Jelly Roll's WWE history

Previously, Jelly Roll has attended several WWE events. He has been shown during episodes of Monday Night RAW. Then, at SummerSlam in August 2024, he got involved in the ring.

Jelly Roll delivered a chokeslam to Austin Theory during a segment with A-Town Down Under (Theory and Grayson Waller) and The Miz and R-Truth. Additionally, he performed “Liar” at the event.

Over the last couple of years, Jelly Roll has become one of the most popular country singers. He has been making music for years, but he only gained notoriety over the last couple of years.

He first made an album called Year Round with Lil Wyte and BPZ in 2011. Jelly Roll collaborated with several artists on albums throughout the subsequent years.

His first solo album, The Big Sal Story, was released in 2012. He has released 10 albums throughout his career. His first Grammy nominations came in 2024 at the 66th Grammy Awards. He was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Save Me”) and Best New Artist for Whitsitt Chapel.

The following year, he received two more nominations. His song “I Am Not Okay” was nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. Unfortunately, he has not won any of his four nominations.