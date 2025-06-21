When John Cena announced that 2025 would be his final year in WWE, fans just had to know he'd mix it up one final time with the “Best in the World,” CM Punk.

With beef that goes back decades and some storied matches held in high regard within the WWE Universe, this particular program is unlike any before because it's Cena who now fills the role of heel, forcing Punk to compromise his integrity at Night of Champions for a chance at the WWE Championship.

After watching Punk come to the defense of Ron Killings after his big revenge match on SmackDown, Cena got physical with the “Second City Saint,” putting him through a table as the show approached it's conclusion but before it could, the reigning champion wanted to cut a promo for the road; his take on the “Pipe Bomb” over the body of the term's originator.

“You're better than me at one thing. You're the best bulls**tter in the world. Oh no, kiddos, John Cena just dropped a curse word. That means the show is completely off the rails. Hey, Stu, Stu, shoot this. Hey, I'm breaking the fourth wall,” Cena joked.

Article Continues Below

“The truth is Punk, I'm jealous of you. I am jealous that you have conned these people into believing the myth that you're the ‘Best in the World.’ Oh, they chant for you. H*ll, when you come out, they sing to you. That they don't believe a god**mn word you say because you change your values as much as I change my t-shirts.

“You're just a loudmouth opportunist who will step on the necks of people who actually work hard if it gets you ahead. Where's another camera? Hey, hey, Claudio Castagnoli. Hey, Nick Nemeth. Hey, Matt Cardona, how are you guys doing? Oh yeah, we're still on, baby. He's heating up. He's on fire. And there's nobody back there that's gonna cut my mic to save your **, because I'm your only friend.”

Did Cena take an easy shot at some heat to really hammer home his main event against the “Best in the World?” Yeah, he certainly did, right down to naming wrestlers who don't work for the promotion. With that being said, it does make the eventual match on June 28 in Saudi Arabia all the more interesting, as this could be a greatest hits showdown between two men in their 40s who know they have to leave it all in the ring.