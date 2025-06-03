The release of WWE Superstar R-Truth has led to backlash, and fellow star CM Punk responded to fans chanting for him after the June 2, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW ended.

After the episode ended, the WWE Universe chanted, “We want Truth!” repeatedly. Punk then said, “Let the record state, ‘How dare you chant for somebody that's not here,'” Punk said. “Think about it, you'll get it on your way home. Play the champ's music!”

Unfortunately, R-Truth did not come out to surprise the audience. They were chanting for him throughout the night, and Punk appears to be trying to get ahead of any potential backlash for the chants.

Why did WWE release R-Truth?

On June 1, 2025, R-Truth announced that he was being released by WWE at the end of his contract. The news took the wrestling world by storm, and it appears fans are not happy about it.

He was with the company for nearly 17 years straight at the time of his release. While not a main event player, R-Truth was a valuable part of the midcard.

He would frequently appear in comedic segments, making other wrestlers break character. R-Truth was recently involved with Judgment Day and his last feud was against his “childhood hero,” John Cena.

It appears his last match in WWE will have been against Cena. They faced at the May 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. While the match was brief, R-Truth left an impression on the audience. He came to the ring dressed in Cena-inspired gear, doing the 17-time world champion's signature run to the ring.

What was CM Punk doing on RAW?

Before the off-air RAW moment happened where Punk addressed the crowd, he took part in a triple threat match against AJ Styles and El Grande Americano.

The winner was set to compete in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match on June 7, 2025. Bron Brakker and Bronson Reed interfered to help take Punk out of the match. Americano then cheated to beat Styles and qualify for Money in the Bank.

Afterward, Punk began brawling with Breakker and Reed. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn tried to even the odds, but Seth Rollins came out and took them out. The heel stable stood tall as RAW came to an end.