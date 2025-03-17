During a recent live event in Germany, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan continued their storied WWE feud.

Following their “Street Fight” match, Morgan showed off her battle scars. She posted a picture on X, formerly Twitter, of her backstage. Her ribs were covered in red marks, likely from a kendo stick or another weapon.

Additionally, she covered her face with her Women's Tag Team Championship belt. It is unknown if she suffered any facial scars as well at the hands of the Women's World Champion.

Fortunately, the scars should not keep her away from WWE for long. WWE is currently amid their 2025 European tour, which next features a Monday Night RAW episode that will emanate from Brussels, Belgium.

WWE also has planned RAW stops for Glasgow, Scotland, and London, England, before returning stateside. Friday Night SmackDown and other house show live events will take place in other cities throughout the tour.

Then, they will come back to North America for the final stops on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The Showcase of the Immortals takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, this year at Allegiant Stadium.

The first show back in the United States will be on Friday, April 4, 2025. SmackDown will be in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of CM Punk.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan's heated WWE feud

Dating back to 2022, Ripley and Morgan have had a storied rivalry in WWE. They began teaming up and competing for the Women's Tag Team Championship around WrestleMania 38 season.

After unsuccessfully challenging Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné) and Naomi for the Women's Tag Team Championship, Ripley attacked Morgan, ending their tag team partnership.

Shortly after, they faced again in a six-person mixed tag team match at Hell in a Cell in June 2022 after Ripley joined Judgment Day. Their feud would resume in January 2023 at the Royal Rumble PLE. Ripley and Morgan were the first and second entrants in the match, and they were the final two.

Both of them lasted over an hour in the match. However, Ripley ultimately pulled off the win by last eliminating Morgan. Ripley would go on to successfully challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Morgan began teaming with Raquel Rodriguez, whom she won the Women's Tag Team Championship with.

Morgan was then attacked by Ripley before their match in July 2023. She would miss several months of action with an injury, returning at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Once again, Morgan did not win the match. She was the runner-up for the second straight year, losing to Bayley. She had the best spot in the match, entering it last, but was unable to win.

However, after WrestleMania 40, Morgan got her receipt on Ripley, attacking her backstage. This caused Ripley to vacate the Women's World Championship due to injury, which Morgan would later defeat Becky Lynch to win.

Once Ripley returned, she would have several matches against Morgan for the championship. She eventually regained the championship she vacated during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.