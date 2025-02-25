Finally, the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi have been dethroned by WWE Judgment Day members Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

Following the win, Morgan took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her excitement. She responded to the win in nine words: “THE GREATEST WOMEN[‘]S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS OF ALL TIME,” she said.

The main event of the February 24, 2025, edition of WWE RAW on Netflix was the Women's Tag Team Championship match. Belair and Naomi took on Morgan and Rodriguez in a hotly-contested match.

While Belair and Naomi had the upper hand for most of the matchup, interference from Dominik Mysterio helped Judgment Day get the win. He distracted the referee while Rodriguez slammed Naomi's head into the ring post.

Morgan then pinned Naomi, ending their Women's Tag Team Championship run. Belair's reign ended after 177 days with the championship. She originally won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Jade Cargill at Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024.

She has consistently held the championship since then. However, Cargill was taken out of action in November, causing Naomi to step in for her. Naomi was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions for 73 days before dropping the title.

Now, Morgan will head into the Elimination Chamber match as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. Belair and Naomi will have a chance for revenge since they both qualified for the Elimination Chamber match as well.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez once again WWE Women's Tag Team Champions once again

Previously, Morgan and Rodriguez won the Women's Tag Team Championship on two other occasions. Their first reign together started on the April 10, 2023, edition of RAW. They defeated Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch to win the championship.

However, their first reign came to an abrupt end 39 days later. Morgan suffered a real injury, and she was forced to relinquish the Women's Tag Team Championship.

They would not have to wait long to regain them. The duo challenged Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the titles at the Money in the Bank PLE on July 1, 2023.

Once again, their second reign was short-lived. Morgan and Rodriguez dropped the titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on the July 17, 2023, edition of RAW. Their second reign lasted only 16 days.

Hopefully, their third reign lasts longer than 39 or 16 days. Their first two reigns only lasted a combined 55 days, but they should have a better run third time around.

Rodriguez joined Morgan in Judgment Day in October 2024 after returning at the Bad Blood PLE. She helped Morgan retain the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley.

Since then, she has remained a part of the stable. She is not only Morgan's enforcer but also her tag team partner. Previously, Rodriguez has won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship and NXT Women's Tag Team Championship (with Dakota Kai).

Morgan is coming off a 226-day reign as Women's World Champion. It ended during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, when Ripley defeated her in a singles match.