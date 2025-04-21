This summer, a new behind-the-scenes series about WWE from Netflix promises to “lift the curtain,” and it is spearheaded by Peyton Manning, who is a producer of it. The upcoming series, WWE: Unreal, is the latest collaboration between the professional wrestling company and Netflix.

The trailer begins with WWE's chief content officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, teasing it. “Seven days a week, 365 days a year,” he begins. “This is a calculated, coordinated production. It's time. We're going to lift the curtain.”

It then cuts to backstage moments with Triple H and others. At one point, he appears to be in a creative meeting where he asks, “What is the story of 2025?”

He also shares a quick moment with Jey Uso, saying he wants to “put a rocket” on him. As WWE fans know, Uso ended up getting a big push in the first quarter of the year. He won the 2025 Royal Rumble and then beat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

There are also some scary moments shown in the trailer. WWE officials panic backstage as intense moments go down. “Is everybody okay?” someone asks during an intense match. A referee seemingly answers the question, reassuring everyone backstage that the Superstar is “selling.”

Hopefully, WWE: Unreal comes through on its promise of behind-the-scenes access when it premieres on Netflix. It appears Triple H and Co. have allowed them to film a lot during various events.

WWE: Unreal will consist of 10 episodes of 50 minutes. Peyton Manning is among the executive producers of the series via his Ohmaha Productions banner.

Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, and Marc Pomarico will also executive produce it. NFL Films, Skydance Sports, and WWE are among the production companies of Unreal.

This is not Manning's first collaboration with WWE. He also produces Stephanie's Places for ESPN, which features Triple H's wife Stephanie McMahon as the host.

Chris Weaver directed WWE: Unreal. Erik Powers is the showrunner of the series. The official logline (via Netflix) reads, “For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer's room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.”

A premiere date has not been unveiled for WWE: Unreal yet. However, expect Netflix to drop more hints as we get closer to the summer.

WWE: Unreal will premiere on Netflix in the summer of 2025.