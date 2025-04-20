When Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Michael Cole, and company revealed that WWE had purchased Lucha Libre AAA before WrestleMania 41, it quite literally took the professional wrestling world by storm.

Suddenly, one of the longest-running wrestling promotions of all time was part of the WWE Universe, with everyone from Rey Mysterio to Kenny Omega holding gold in the company, and fans around the world had questions about what it could mean for the future of both companies.

And after Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, fans got their answer, with “The Game” breaking down where AAA fits into what WWE has planned moving forward.

“The intent is to grow it, to grow lucha libre, to as you mentioned, it has such a cultural impact. South America, Central America, all through Mexico. Then you come into the United States, and I don't know if anyone saw the New York Times article where they talked about the power of lucha libre and what it means,” Triple H explained via 411 Mania.

“Especially in the markets in the U.S. like Los Angeles and places like that, Southern California. The intent is to grow. The intent is to grow that brand. NXT started out as this, and over time, became something massive, when done right. Shawn Michaels mentioned it last night. When you look at WrestleMania now, most of it came directly out of NXT, a large percentage of it. That's the success of it. And I think Mexico, I think AAA, I think lucha libre, opens up the doors for those athletes as well, to not only grow, but to be the biggest they can be.”

On paper, that sounds pretty good. NXT has grown considerably over the past six years, and if WWE is willing to invest similar time into making AAA a huge hit in Mexico, all the while giving their luchador talent some additional run on television, the real winners are the fans at home who love that style of wrestling. With that being said, considering JBL already cut a wild promo announcing the move, putting over Alberto El Patrón and calling Mexico a third-world country, it's worth wondering how many of Triple H's words will ring true when WWE fully takes over.