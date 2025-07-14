Everyone has been wondering whether or not Brock Lesnar will return to WWE, and his former advocate, Paul Heyman, may have teased it.

However, fans are speculating about the “Beast Incarnate's” return once again due to Heyman's latest post. He wished Lesnar a happy birthday on Saturday, July 12, 2025, hours before Saturday Night's Main Event. “It's the Birthday of the Beast!” Heyman wrote to go along with the picture of them together in 2022, while Lesnar was WWE Champion.

It's the Birthday of the Beast! pic.twitter.com/b9cpt89QN3 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ultimately, Lesnar did not end up coming back to the squared circle at the event. Still, there are a few weeks to go before the first-ever SummerSlam takes place. Lesnar's return would grab attention given his controversial past.

It is also possible Paul Heyman was just wishing his friend a happy birthday. They worked closely together for years, and Lesnar's rise was partially due to Heyman.

Will Brock Lesnar ever return to WWE?

As of now, there looks to be no definitive indication that Lesnar is coming back to WWE. He has been on an indefinite hiatus since SummerSlam in 2023 after he lost to Cody Rhodes.

There were plans for him to come back at the Royal Rumble in January 2024. However, he was linked to the Janel Grant-Vince McMahon lawsuit, which scrapped any plans for him

In the months since, WWE has occasionally referenced him on commentary and in promos. But he has not come back yet, and he may never.

Throughout his career, Lesnar was a 10-time world champion. He had a record-setting 504-day run as Universal Champion, which would later be toppled by Roman Reigns.

His return in 2021 saw Lesnar change up his character for the first time in years. He returned as a babyface as he pursued Reigns' Universal Championship.

After that feud, Lesnar had a brief feud with Bobby Lashley. He then turned heel for a trilogy of matches against Rhodes. After losing to Rhodes, he raised his arm, seemingly passing the torch to the “American Nightmare” and turning face again. However, he has not been seen since then, so it is unclear where his character stands.