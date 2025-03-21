After being linked to the Janel Grant-Vince McMahon lawsuit, the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar has spoken about a WWE return.

According to Ringside News, Lesnar was allegedly seen at a steakhouse in Austin, Texas, earlier in the week of March 17. A correspondent for the site asked if he was going to return to the company.

“We'll see,” Lesnar replied.

Of course, the Grant lawsuit remains a big factor in his return. While people like Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Paul Heyman in WWE have somewhat kept the door open, it is unclear if Lesnar will ever come back.

He was officially named to the lawsuit after speculation. Grant alleges she was “ordered” to send explicit content to Lesnar at McMahon's request during contract negotiations. This occurred before Lesnar's surprise return at the 2021 SummerSlam PLE.

Once the lawsuit was reported in January 2024, Lesnar's plans were scrapped. He did not appear at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 40 — two PLEs he is frequently a part of — and has been absent since.

WWE will likely want to figure out the legal drama before making a decision on Lesnar. He is still on their roster on their website, but he has not been an active Superstar since August 2023.

Will Brock Lesnar ever return to WWE?

It is unclear if Lesnar will ever get back in the ring. He has done everything imaginable in WWE, so he could hang it up at any time.

However, in his absence, WWE has not been shy about referencing the 10-time world champion. Announcers and Superstars have mentioned him by name or in passing, leading to speculation that he is coming back.

Ultimately, it could go either way, and WWE will make the final decision. Lesnar is always a special attraction when he is around, but WWE has also moved on without him there.

If he never comes back, his final feud was a trilogy of matches against Cody Rhodes. The series was meant to build Rhodes up after his devastating loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Their feud culminated in a match at the 2023 SummerSlam PLE. Lesnar was defeated by Rhodes and raised his hand after the bout, signaling a changing of the guard.

After returning to WWE in 2021, Lesnar feuded with his longtime rival, Reigns. They had a trilogy of matches for the Universal Championship. At WrestleMania 38, Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Reigns, creating the unified Undisputed WWE Championship Rhodes currently holds.

He also feuded with Bobby Lashley and Omos before his hiatus. At WrestleMania 39, he faced Omos in the opening match of the second night of the PLE.