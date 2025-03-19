Someone revealed the DMs of someone who referenced the 2009 heel run of WWE legend Randy Orton while sliding into them. The “Viper” responded to the post.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to the thread of messages. The person who received the messages said, “Bro is NOT getting my number. The first message read, “I'd arm wrestle a bear for your number,” which was not responded to.

The fan then followed up with another message. This time, they referenced Orton's famous 2009 run as a heel when he was more vicious than ever — “I'd fight '09 Randy Orton for your number,” which elicited a response from the WWE Superstar.

Bro really willing to risk it all for you https://t.co/4gY9Orh4Do — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Bro really willing to risk it all for you,” he responded on X.

If anyone would know what it is like to go against 2009 Orton, it is the “Viper.” It remains unclear whether or not the person ended up giving them their number.

Both posts went viral. The initial post from Breigha on X has over 30 million views. Meanwhile, Orton's response has garnered over 19 million views.

Randy Orton's WWE return

After almost four months away, Orton made his return to WWE at Elimination Chamber on March 1, 2025. He saved Sami Zayn from a post-match attack from Kevin Owens following their “Unsanctioned” bout.

More than likely, the return sets up a WrestleMania 41 feud between Orton and Owens. In November 2024, Owens injured Orton by using a package piledriver. Orton was then gone from WWE television for months.

Now, he is finally back for vengeance. Orton nearly used the punt kick move that he famously used frequently during his 2009 heel run.

Orton is currently in the midst of a babyface run. He has been popular amongst fans, and WWE has capitalized on this. He recently came back from an extended hiatus at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE.

Before that, Orton had been on an 18-month hiatus due to real-life back issues. Since his return, he has competed in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament and has feuded with the Bloodline.

Throughout his career, Orton has won 14 world championships in WWE. Additionally, he has won the Intercontinental and United States Championships once each, and he is a two-time Royal Rumble winner. He also won the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2013.

It is unknown how much time Orton has in WWE, especially given his recent injury history. So, fans should take it all in while they still can.