The time is now for WWE legend Jon Cena's final Elimination Chamber amid his 2025 farewell tour, and the PLE has a stacked match card. It is stacked with high-profile matches, and here are our full predictions for who will win at the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE.

The latest WWE PLE will begin at 7 pm EST. It will be streaming live on Peacock in the United States. However, outside of the United States, it will be streaming on Netflix.

The 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE match card

Below is the full match card for the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. However, the order of matches is unknown, so this is not the official itinerary.

Men's Elimination Chamber match: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest

Women's Elimination Chamber match: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez

Tag team match: Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

“Unsanctioned” match: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Will CM Punk get his WrestleMania main event?

The match: Men's Elimination Chamber match: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest

The Men's Elimination Chamber is a tricky one to call, even with the process of elimination. Logan Paul and Damian Priest are in the match to have spots everyone will talk about. Paul will probably jump off one of the pods, and Priest will probably have a moment where he clears the field.

However, neither are viable options to win since Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship is off the table. Paul has already lost to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes during his reign, so a WrestleMania 41 rematch is unlikely. Priest just moved to Friday Night SmackDown, and it feels too soon for that kind of push.

That leaves John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre as the favorites. McIntyre is coming off an Elimination Chamber win last year, so I doubt he will get another. However, the looming presence of The Rock and who will sell their soul to him — more on that in a bit — could pave the way for the “Scottish Warrior” to win.

More than likely, it will come down to Cena and Punk. Rollins is likely going to be taken out by Roman Reigns, who promised “receipts” upon his return. He will want revenge for the Royal Rumble when Rollins delivered a Curb Stomp to him onto the steel ring steps.

CM Punk vs. John Cena again

Cena and Punk will probably have a back-and-forth to end the match that harkens back to the early 2010s. As much as I don't want to say it, WWE is likely going to continue Cena's downward trajectory as he attempts to rebuild himself to win his 17th world championship.

Unlike Punk, he didn't earn his way into the Chamber match. In turn, I think Punk gets another win over Cena, setting him up to face Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and finally getting his main event.

Final prediction: CM Punk wins the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Who will sell their soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber?

When The Rock came back to WWE during the February 21, 2025, edition of SmackDown, he told Rhodes that he wanted his soul. His comments after the show make it seem like he may never wrestle Rhodes again, instead opting for a villainous executive role. While it is not a match on the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber card, The Rock will have a segment.

However, even if he doesn't get in the ring with Rhodes again — perhaps saving his final match for Reigns — that doesn't mean they can't create a special storyline.

Asking for Rhodes' “soul” was a weird way of going about it, but someone is more than likely going to align with the “Final Boss” to get their way. That could be Punk, who has spent years resenting The Rock for taking the limelight from him.

It would make sense to have Punk turn on Rhodes, especially after telling him that he will “stab you in the front” since he is a “true” friend.

So, I don't know if Punk will make it clear during the Elimination Chamber PLE, but he will be the one to sell his soul, not Rhodes. Perhaps The Rock gets physical with Rhodes after he turns him down, though.

Ideally, this would set up a match between The Rock and Reigns, but that seems unlikely. It looks like Reigns vs. Rollins is the direction WWE is heading after Elimination Chamber.

Final prediction: Cody Rhodes does not sell his soul to The Rock.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' bloody matchup

The match: “Unsanctioned” match: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

A match between two brothers, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, should main event the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. However, more than likely, it will be the Men's Elimination Chamber match of The Rock's segment.

Still, Zayn and Owens will probably put on a bloody clinic filled with violent spots and crimson masks. Zayn is long overdue for a definitive win over Owens, as he has a history of losing during their feuds.

But the roles are reversed here, as Zayn is the beloved babyface going against Owens. I still feel as though Owens will pull out all of the stops to win, probably hitting a piledriver onto a chair or something else extreme.

The post-match angle will be worth watching, though. Randy Orton will probably return to a thunderous pop to set up his WrestleMania 41 program with Owens.

Hopefully, Zayn gets a few near-falls throughout the match. He will probably come close to winning before ultimately looking up at the lights.

Final prediction: Kevin Owens defeats Sami Zayn.

The convoluted Women's Elimination Chamber match

The match: Women's Elimination Chamber match: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez

The Women's Elimination Chamber match is even harder to call than the men's. It is filled with heavy hitters and former world champions such as Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Bayley. Five of the six competitors have won championship gold on the main roster.

Plus, they have the young upstart, Roxanne Perez, who showed out at the Royal Rumble a month earlier. Unfortunately, Perez is out of the equation for winning the Chamber match. She will likely win one down the road, but her time is not now.

Belair winning would make for an intriguing match against Ripley at WrestleMania 41, but the return of Jade Cargill is inevitable. She will come back with a vengeance and likely target Belair and Naomi, who continued her Tag Team Championship reign after her injury. She will probably cost both of them the match, setting her up for a bout with Belair at WrestleMania 41.

So, that leaves Morgan, Bliss, and Bayley. Bayley's booking as Women's Champion in 2024 does not suggest WWE intends to have her win the Elimination Chamber. She is a lovable Superstar, but WWE fumbled her last year, and that is despite her winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble.

Bliss would be an interesting adversary for Ripely, but she is likely going to get dragged into the Wyatt Sicks storyline sooner rather than later. Plus, she only just came back from her maternity leave, and she hasn't done a lot to reestablish herself yet.

Are we getting Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley again?

That leaves Morgan as the winner by the process of elimination. It is not the most exciting option, given her recent feud with Ripley, but maybe they will spice things up by having Iyo Sky inserted to make it a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41.

After all, Ripley defends the Women's World Championship against Sky on the March 3, 2025, edition of WWE RAW on Netflix following the Elimination Chamber PLE. Perhaps Morgan tries to get an advantage by attacking her WrestleMania 41 opponent during her match against Sky.

In turn, RAW general manager Adam Pearce may opt to have Sky inserted into the WrestleMania 41 match between Ripley and Morgan.

Again, it's not the most appealing option available. Unless WWE wants to shock everyone and have Perez win, it feels like this is Morgan's to lose.

Final prediction: Liv Morgan wins the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

A filler tag team match featuring a legend

Tag team match: Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

Triple H loves four-match PLE cards, like the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber. However, a title defense from Stratton or Rhea Ripley would have been a welcomed change instead of the filler tag team match.

Everybody loves Trish Stratus, but her teaming with Tiffany Stratton feels like a wasted opportunity. Why didn't they have her face Stratton to give “Tiffy Time” a boost heading into WrestleMania 41? It would have added credibility to her first WWE Women's Championship run before she faces Charlotte Flair.

Instead, they are in a predictable tag team match against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. There is no chance Jax and LeRae will win. Jax would have also been a worthy opponent for Stratton given their history (after all, it was Jax who Stratton cashed her Money in the Bank contract on).

Maybe this match at Elimination Chamber will set up Stratus for a marquee WrestleMania 41 match. We already know Stratton will face Flair, so the other three Superstars in this match need a clear direction following the tag team bout.

Final prediction: Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

WWE's 2025 Elimination Chamber starts at 7 pm EST on Saturday, March 1.