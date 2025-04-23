If you wanted to snag tickets for WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, it was going to cost you a pretty penny because of the prices as Randy Orton learned. It may have been one of the most financially successful events in company history, but it came at a price for fans.

A video of Orton meeting fans in Las Vegas has since gone viral. They asked him about the ticket prices — these fans spent $30,000 for their seats in the lower bowl of Allegiant Stadium — for WrestleMania 41, and the 14-time WWE world champion called it “embarrassing.”

“It’s embarrassing, to be honest,” said Orton. “So much money for a seat.”

The video went viral after WWE boasted about their attendance and viewership records at WrestleMania 41. They reported 124,693 fans attended the two-night extravaganza. Plus, it was the “most viewed” installment in annual event's history.

What did Randy Orton do at WWE WrestleMania 41?

At WrestleMania 41, Orton faced TNA World Champion Joe Hendry in a spontaneous match. Hendry answered Orton's open challenge during the second night of the PLE.

While Hendry received a loud pop, he was no match for Orton. He was defeated in just over three minutes. His match lasted a little under the time he spent in the 2025 Royal Rumble. There, he similarly received a big response from the crowd before being unceremoniously thrown over the top rope by Roman Reigns.

Originally, it appeared Orton and Kevin Owens were heading for a rubber match. They have been feuding for months, and it seemed like they were going to reach the crescendo of their boiling feud.

However, Owens suffered an unfortunate injury on the road to WrestleMania. He was forced to miss the event, leaving Orton without an opponent.

WrestleMania 41 was also the celebration of Orton's history at the event. He made his WrestleMania debut two decades earlier, and WWE made sure to celebrate this.

Now, Orton will be feuding with his longtime rival, John Cena, for the Undisputed WWE Championship. During the episode of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41, he attacked Cena, who had just won his record-breaking 1u7th world championship.

More than likely, they will face at the upcoming Backlash PLE. It will take place in St. Louis, Missouri, Orton's hometown, making it the perfect place for what could be their last match together.

Cena is on his farewell tour from the company. Meanwhile, Orton appears to have many years left in the tank, which fans should be thrilled about.