With WrestleMania 41 rapidly approaching, it seems like every WWE Superstar is looking for a way to get their name onto the “Showcase of the Immortals” card.

For champions, this is more or less a formality, as almost every titleholder ends up wrestling at WrestleMania one way or another, but for belt-less grapplers? It can become a numbers game rather quickly, with advocacy needed to really get where they want to be.

Fortunately for the member of The Bloodline, they have WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who has pretty consistently used his podcast, Off The Top, to push for the greater Anoai-Fatu family representation, including on the latest addition where he boldly decalred that he would like to see Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu duke it out as part of a very samoan-heavy showcase in Las Vegas.

“In a way, they don’t mention it that much, but as long as The Rock and you see Roman Reigns still in there, you see Solo, you see Jey, Jimmy, Trinity, Bloodline’s still there. I don’t think it’ll ever go away, but if in case there is some type of storyline that just happens to come up, I would love to, not even writing this storyline, but I would love to see Solo [Sikoa] go up against Jacob Fatu at Mania,” Rikishi declared via Fightful.

“It’s something about those two and the drama that they’re going through, with what we’ve been seeing lately, I really feel that could be…I’m always thinking about the fans. What would the fans want to see? Do the fans want to see Jacob Fatu versus Braun Strowman? Or would we rather see Jacob Fatu versus Solo Sikoa? So for me, speaking like a fan, I prefer to probably see family versus family go at it.”

You know, WWE has hinted at another Bloodline Civil War between Fatu and Sikoa over the past few weeks, with the former growing increasingly upset with the latter with each passing edition of SmackDown. With that being said, how would the match go? Would Fatu go over as a babyface? Or would Sikoa secure more power, maybe with the debut of Hikuleo, who has been with the company for a year now? While only time will tell, if Bron Breakker finds another foe for WrestleMania, Fatu vs. Sikoa would be an incredible option 1B.