When John Cena executed one of the biggest heel turns in WWE history with his incredible, soul-selling split with Cody Rhodes, it got fans talking.

Would the 16-time World Champion use this new momentum to break Ric Flair's record? Would he flip the switch and go on a genrational final run after losing most of his matches over the past few years? Or would Cody Rhdoes keep his streak going, taking down “The Champ” to set up a bigger match down the line?

Well, after watching his blistering “why I did it” promo on RAW, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray broke the situation down, noting that he wouldn't mind seeing Cena secure the win at WrestleMania, as it would allow the two men to have more matches to close out the year.

“I have no problem with that because now we'll go to SummerSlam. Maybe we'll have the rematch at SummerSlam, I have no idea, but I don't have a problem with that,” Bully Ray explained via 411 Mania.

“I'm going to go back to something I said a long time ago that once again is coming into play: when the characters are right, when the stories are right, and when you're building everything the right way, you can go in any direction you want. The groundwork, the foundation, WWE has such a solid foundation right now with these characters that they can build any house that they want. This is the beauty of doing it the right way.”

Would it make sense for Rhodes to take down Cena at WrestleMania 41, adding the biggest feather in the cap of his career with an all-time great win at the sport's largest stage? Or would it make more sense to give Cena the win in a move that would get coverage all over the world only for Rhodes to secure the win later this year, be it SummerSlam, Elimination Chamber, or even Ruthless Agression, which is expected to be his final WWE match in December?

While one could argue either option, one thing is clear: Cena and Rhodes are going to trade wins and likely titles at some point this year, and fans will be tuning in to see how it all shakes out.