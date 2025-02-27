As the Road to WrestleMania 41 continues, Roman Reigns' WWE schedule has gotten a big update. The “Only Tribal Chief” will be a fixture of programming in the coming months.

WWE announced that Reigns will be on Friday Night SmackDown during their European tour in March. He will be present for the March 21 and March 28 episodes in Bologna, Italy, and London, England.

Reigns responded to the news, confirming his upcoming schedule. He promised “receipts are coming” for those who have wronged him.

“Greatness is coming to Bologna and London,” Reigns' post began. “Your Tribal Chief has business to attend to. Receipts are coming…”

Who is Roman Reigns coming after upon his WWE return?

It is unknown which direction WWE will go with Reigns heading into WrestleMania 41. A dream match with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson doesn't seem feasible this year, but you never know.

More than likely, Reigns is on a collision course with Seth Rollins or CM Punk. They had a heated exchange at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble.

Reigns and Rollins, who have a storied history, had a face-off during the Royal Rumble. While they were on the ropes, Punk came in and eliminated both of them.

This confused Reigns, who recently teamed with Punk a couple of months earlier at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2024. Punk helped Reigns and the OG Bloodline (Jey and Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn) defeat the new Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa), who were joined by Bronson Reed as their fifth member.

Rollins then came and delivered a Curb Stomp to Reigns. He delivered a second Curb Stomp on the steel steps to Reigns, writing him off TV for an extended period.

Reigns is still selling the injury, and his return could be on the horizon with this latest update. Perhaps he will return at the Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1. Punk and Rollins are both in the Elimination Chamber match, and Reigns could look to get his revenge on both of them following the Royal Rumble.

Reigns' schedule

At this point, fans are used to Roman Reigns' WWE schedule. He frequently takes breaks in between appearances, usually at PLEs like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.

However, when he is there, Reigns is one of the top stars in the company. He recently had one of the longest title reigns in the company's history. He held the Undisputed WWE Championship for over 1,300 days before losing it to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

But WrestleMania 41 is less than two months away. Reigns will be back in the fold to set up whatever program he is a part of. A match against Rollins or Punk is nothing to scoff at, considering their stature as top stars as well.

A match with Rollins would also put an end to their classic feud. They debuted in WWE together as a part of the Shield. Rollins was the one who broke up the band when he joined the Authority in 2014, something Reigns hasn't forgiven him for.