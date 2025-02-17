While his ongoing farewell tour schedule has been underwhelming, it sounds like John Cena will be in WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41.

WWE announced that Cena will be appearing on Monday Night RAW on Netflix ahead of WrestleMania 41 in March. WWE will be in Europe for several weeks, and Cena will be present for some of the tour.

He is slated for three straight episodes of RAW. Cena will be on the March 17, 24, and 31 episodes of RAW. He will visit Brussels, Belgium; Glasgow, Scotland; and London, England, presumably for the final times as an in-ring competitor.

Cena responded to the news on X, formerly Twitter. He took a moment to reflect before his “last road to WrestleMania” in his post, which was accompanied by various photos of him in Europe throughout the years, including one of him in a kilt.

“In many ways, this farewell tour started that July night in London,” Cena began. “Some of the loudest (and latest) nights on tour have been in Glasgow. I haven't seen the beauty of Brussels in over a decade.

“For all of these reasons and many, many more, I'm grateful I can say ‘Thank You' to these cities and have one FINAL night together as a family. It's MY LAST Road to [WrestleMania]!” he continued.

Following the March 3, 2025, episode of RAW in Buffalo, New York, WWE will go to Europe. Their first show in Europe during this tour will be in Barcelona, Spain, on March 14. They will return to the United States after the March 31 episode of RAW.

In addition to the televised shows, WWE will have several Road to WrestleMania live events. They will bring their shows to the likes of Germany, Northern Ireland, England, Austria, and the Netherlands during this run.

John Cena's WWE RAW on Netflix schedule ahead of WrestleMania 41

Below are the dates that Cena is scheduled to work before WrestleMania 41.

Brussels, Belgium: March 17, 2025

Glasgow, Scotland: March 24, 2025

London, England: March 31, 2025

The farewell tour

At the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE, John Cena announced his WWE farewell tour. He announced that he would embark on a final run with WWE, which will consist of “around 36 dates,” according to him.

So far, he has only made a handful of appearances. Cena kicked off the tour during the RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. His first match back during this run was the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. He finished as the runner-up to Jey Uso.

Cena will next appear at the Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1. He is set to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match, declaring himself for it at the Royal Rumble post-show press conference. He will then set his sights on his final WrestleMania.