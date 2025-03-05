Following the brutal attack from Jade Cargill at Elimination Chamber, WWE Superstar Naomi was seen selling the injury during a red carpet appearance.

She attended the premiere of Queen of the Ring with her husband, fellow WWE star Jimmy Uso. Naomi was donning a grey sequined neck brace that complimented her outfit.

Before the event, she posted a video of her getting ready on her Instagram Stories (via @brandon_smotek on X, formerly Twitter).

Photos of the WWE couple on the red carpet surfaced, and Naomi was still selling the injury. She acknowledged this in another post on her Instagram Stories. She posted side-by-side images of her following Cargill's attack and her on the red carpet.

We will have to wait and see how many more public appearances Naomi makes before her WWE return. The injuries should not keep her out long-term, as she appears bound for a WrestleMania 41 match with Cargill.

Queen of the Ring is a 2024 biopic about former professional wrestler Mildred Burke. Emily Bett Rickards plays Burke in the biopic, which was written and directed by Ash Avildsen.

The movie originally premiered at the Buffalo International Film Festival in October 2024. Sumerian Pictures will release it in theaters on Friday, March 7.

Why did WWE's Jade Cargill attack Naomi at Elimination Chamber?

The women Superstars opened the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. Naomi was set to open the match against Liv Morgan. That is when Cargill's music hit, and she stormed to the ring (pun intended).

Initially, it looked like Cargill was going to attack Morgan, who braced for impact. In a shocking twist, she attacked Naomi and brutally beat her as Bianca Belair watched from one of the pods. Naomi was then taken out of the match, and the Chamber was down to five competitors.

Cargill returned after being sidelined for months with a kayfabe injury. She was taken out ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames by a mystery Superstar. At the time, she was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Belair.

Conveniently, Naomi stepped up and took her place in the team. Together, she held the Women's Tag Team Championship with Belair for 73 days.

Now, it is seemingly confirmed that Naomi was the one who attacked Cargill, putting them on a course for a match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Since returning to WWE, Naomi has seemingly beenfriends with Belair and Cargill. The trio teamed up at WrestleMania 40, beating Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane in a six-woman tag team match.

In the subsequent months, Naomi participated in the Money in the Bank ladder match. She also took part in the Women's WarGames match with Bayley, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Belair. They defeated the team of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Candice LeRae.

At the Royal Rumble, Naomi had a lengthy run in the match. She entered at number 15 and lasted over 38 minutes. However, she was one of the nine Superstars eliminated by Jax.