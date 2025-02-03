Following his brother's 2025 WWE Royal Rumble win, Jimmy Uso congratulated his brother, Jey Uso.

He took to Instagram to share a video of him backstage waiting for his brother. Jimmy was holding a T-shirt celebrating Jey's Royal Rumble win. Once Jey got backstage, he said, “2025 Royal Rumble winner. Well deserved, Uce. It is you.”

Additionally, Bloodline member Jacob Fatu broke kayfabe and was there with Jimmy. He congratulated Jey on his big win while wearing one of his “Yeet” shirts. “Love you, bro. Proud of you, bro.”

Having Fatu in the video was surprising. He is a part of their real-life Bloodline, but in storyline, he is their opposition. After all, it was Fatu who eliminated Jimmy from the match.

Fatu also faced both Jey and Jimmy Uso at Survivor Series: WarGames when the OG Bloodline took on the new Bloodline. Of course, family trumps all, and Fatu wanted to celebrate his cousin.

Jey commented under his brother's post. He said, “Our turn.” Other WWE Superstars, such as Bayley, also commented. The former Royal Rumble winner said, “YEEEET MY DAWGS,” referencing Sami Zayn's twist on Jey's catchphrase.

This was the first time that Jey won the Royal Rumble. He is a renowned tag team wrestler, and he has since grown as a singles competitor.

Jimmy and Jey Uso's 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Jimmy Uso entered the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble before his brother at number 10. He lasted over 15 minutes before being eliminated by Fatu. However, he did not eliminate any competitors during his time in the match.

Fatu had a dominant showing in the match. He lasted over 24 minutes and eliminated four Superstars from the match. He was later eliminated by Roman Reigns. Fatu and Reigns were tied for the most eliminations in the match with four a piece.

Jey Uso entered the match 10 spots after his brother. He lasted 37 minutes and eliminated three Superstars on his way to victory. While John Cena was trying to hit an Attitude Adjustment on Logan Paul, Uso hit a superkick on the “Maverick.” This set Cena up to eliminate Paul from the equation.

He then had a mini match with Uso at the end of the Royal Rumble. They were both stuck on the ring apron before Uso knocked Cena off.

Cena is on his farewell tour from WWE. He is winding down his in-ring wrestling career before calling it quits. He could not overcome Uso to earn a championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Now, Uso will have to decide which champion he wants to go after. Gunther currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship, while Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion.

He has previously challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. They had a match at the first 2025 Saturday Night's Main Event. Uso lost, but he could be back for redemption.

Since leaving the Bloodline, Uso has taken on the mantle of “Main Event Jey Uso.” He has won the Intercontinental Championship once during that time, and he is arguably the most popular Superstar on the roster, thanks to his entrance.