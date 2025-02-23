When it comes to the WWE Universe in 2025, few personalities have as much weight within the organization as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

One of the grandest Superstars to ever grace the squared circle, Rock never forgot his roots in WWE and would return from time to time to keep that connection burning bright, whether he was the top box office draw or needed some career rehab from a certified stinker.

Now a member of the TKO board, how does Johnson deal with his new role as an executive? Well, in his press conference after SmackDown, he broke that down, noting that having business-savvy confidants like Paul “Triple H” Levesque has made the transition easier.

“Nick Khan and Triple H, as well. With those two guys in particular…wrestling is an interesting business to be in because, while it’s a big business, I also feel like you’ve got to love it. If you’re these C Suite Executives, you have to love the business. That’s what Triple H, loves this business. I’ve known him for a long time. We’ve done a lot of fun stuff together, a lot of crazy stuff. He’s doing a great job. I talk with him often. We’re very close. What I like about Triple H is that he’ll present me with something, I’ll like it, then we’ll chop it up, we’ll talk about it, and I’ll present him something else,” Johnson said via Fightful.

“Ultimately, what I love about Paul, by the way, it’s always been this way with Paul. Even back when we were wrestling every night together on the road. ‘Hey, let’s do something that’s never been done. Let’s do something that is unpredictable. Let’s do something that is bold.’ Regarding tonight with the Final Boss and coming to Cody Rhodes and saying, ‘I want to make you bigger than The Rock and I want to provide you and make all your dreams come true and your baby’s baby’s babies, and legacy. I want to make it all come true.’ Audacious, bold, disruptive. I could tell Paul and he’ll say, ‘Yeah, great, let’s go for it.’ I love that about him. That’s the bond that we have. Nick is the same way. Ari Emanuel, who is my very close business partner, who is the owner, feels the same way as well.”

When Triple H was named as the new CCO and creative lead of WWE, fans largely celebrated the move, as he not only has an incredible history in the ring as a World Champion but also did some pretty incredible work in NXT during his time running that show. While fans can only speculate about his current relationship with Johnson, and how much the former influences the latter's decisions and vice versa, if the partnership is working for Rock and Working for Trips, then the WWE Universe is better off for it, even if Johnson could use a little more direction in his current storytelling pursuits.