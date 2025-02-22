When news broke that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was going to be returning to the WWE Universe for a very special edition of SmackDown live from New Orleans, fans knew they were in for something, but what? Would Rock announce the next WrestleMania location – he did, in New Orleans – announce his own match in Las Vegas – he did not – or maybe get into it with Cody Rhodes, his on-again, off-again friend?

Well, as it turns out, “The People's Champion” did a little bit of everything, from calling out the crowd to picking up a fan's phone and ultimately discussing his relationship with Rhodes, who is apparently his friend now. If Rhodes wants to get to the top, Rocky noted, he can get him there, but it costs him one little thing: his soul.

… yeah, it was weird in the moment, too, but that didn't stop Johnson from explaining what happened after the show in his special press conference, noting that he doesn't necessarily know where things will lead but enjoys that aspect most of all.

“I grew up in the world of pro wrestling. My dad, my grandfather. To be able to come back in this way as the Final Boss and to be able to get into the Final Boss' skin and to be able to become that in this venue in New Orleans, and really take the audience on a fun experience and ride where I'm singing, I'm dropping the announcement for WrestleMania. ‘Oh when the Saints…you can't sing with me. The Final Boss is singing.' To bring Cody Rhodes out and offer him this big ideology of, ‘You are our champion and you are amazing, but I want so much more for you.' At the end, The Final Boss says, ‘I want your soul.' I think what that does, in this wild and crazy world of pro wrestling, is that, to me, it just becomes something that is unpredictable,” The Rock explained via 411 Mania.

“In the world of pro wrestling, as we all know, everything will culminate to a match. Whatever happens, it will end up in the ring. What I really love about this rare air space that we've gotten to with the character of the Final Boss, it's like this white whale unicorn in that with Final Boss and Cody Rhodes, it's not about the WWE Title or having a match or punching, kicking or bleeding that is so part of our world. It never has to culminate to a match. That's a really special place to be, I think. Creatively and character-wise and how much fun you can have. To be able to have a storyline and two characters who are very popular, to never have to get in the ring for a match, but yet still hold this really unique, compelling, off-putting, kinda weird, he wants his soul, what does that mean? I love it and I loved every moment of it. Cody did too as well. We had a few tequilas after tonight.”

So, in summation, Rock took Cody to the Cross Rhodes, offered him up a deal for his soul, and then might not even try to collect on it? Well, you've got to hand it to Johnson; if he's serious about keeping WWE interesting, he just threw down a curveball that will keep fans talking for months into the future.