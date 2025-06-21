It was Tom Brady and Eli Manning's turn at Fanatics Fest NYC, and the two legendary quarterbacks brought back their legendary NFL rivalry – with some fun WWE flair – to an excited audience at the Javits Center. Brady and Manning had everyone standing and cheering at Fanatics Fest with a  moment that seemed like it was out of a wrestling show with the music, props, and a light-hearted tackle.

Brady made a flashy entrance to the tune of WWE star Cody Rhodes’ theme song, “Kingdom,” sporting sunglasses and draping a WWE championship belt over his shoulder. As the music pumped, he paused mid-ramp to grab a New York Jets jersey, spat on it, and stomped it into the ground. But he didn't stop there—he pulled out a Eli Manning Giants jersey, and ripped it in half, sending the crowd into a complete frenzy. A few moments later, Manning himself made a surprise appearance, running on the stage and jumping on Brady from behind, recreating their famous battles on the turf.

The whole scene felt right out of WWE, with both quarterbacks grinning as they exited together. WWE even shared the clip with the caption, “It’s chaos at Fanatics Fest,” adding to the excitement.

This interaction was a nod to one of the most famous rivalries in NFL history. Brady may have seven Super Bowl victories under his belt, but it's worth noting that two of his three losses were against Manning and the New York Giants in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI. Those setbacks not only kept Brady and the Patriots from achieving a flawless season in 2007 but also helped cement Manning’s reputation in the playoffs.

The atmosphere at Fanatics Fest NYC was part of a larger event where sports stars embraced WWE-style entrances in front of live audiences. Earlier, Manning had entered Roman Reigns’ theme song, even throwing in the “Acknowledge Me” line, which added to the theatrical vibe. This event brought together fans, athletes, and pop culture under one roof.