Following his last ever show, WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix paid tribute to legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne, who performed his final concert in Birmingham, England.

While Penta made his entrance during the July 7, 2025, edition of WWE RAW on Netflix, announcer Corey Graves paid tribute to Osbourne, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

“Listen to the guitar wizardry of our good friend Adam Jones,” Graves began, “I want to send a very special congratulations to WWE Hall of Famer, the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, on his farewell performance this past weekend in Birmingham.

“The greatest to ever do it,” he continued.

Michael Cole, Graves' announcing partner, also chimed in, saying, “What an event.” Clearly, they were both touched by the concert.

Penta was making his entrance for his match against Seth Rollins. While it was a back-and-forth affair, Rollins stole the win using underhanded tactics.

He hit Penta with a low blow. That set Penta up for a curb stomp, which helped Rollins win the match. LA Knight then intervened following the bout, delivering a BFT to Rollins.

It was not a smooth night for Penta. The cameraman botched his entrance, nearly falling as the Superstar made his entrance. The camera began gazing upward before regaining focus.

Ozzy Osbourne's last show

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, Osbourne, 76, performed his final concert. This came a few years after his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2019.

The star-studded show included the reunion of Black Sabbath. Other rock stars, like Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses, were present. Celebrities, like Jason Momoa, were also in attendance.

He was unable to perform a full set with his Black Sabbath bandmates. Still, he made the most of his time on stage. It was a monumental moment for rock.

Osbourne is best known as the lead singer of Black Sabbath. During their rise to prominence, he adopted the nickname the “Prince of Darkness.”

Black Sabbath embarked on a farewell tour from January 2016 to February 2017. During that time, they performed 81 shows across six legs. The final show was recorded and released as The End: Live in Birmingham.