According to a new report, there is a reason former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax has not been seen since the Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1, 2025.

Per WrestleVotes, Jax has not been “cleared' to compete (Patreon subscription required). Usually, that means the Superstar has suffered an injury. However, in this case, the reason for her absence is unclear.

They added that Jax was originally supposed to be cleared “two weeks ago” on March 22, 2025, but that has not happened. It does not sound like she is seriously injured, so hopefully, she will be back in action soon.

Her last match was at Elimination Chamber. Jax teamed with Candice LeRae to face Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Toronto legend Trish Stratus.

Of course, the heels lost to Stratton and Stratus. Jax has been trying to recapture the Women's Championship from Stratton after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract in on her.

Will Nia Jax be at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Hopefully, Jax will be back in time for WrestleMania 41. The Showcase of the Immortals takes place from April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While Jax does not have a clear-cut feud going into the show, she would likely be featured in some capacity. Jax and LeRae could always participate in a women's tag team match if WWE chooses to have one. The current Women's Tag Team Champions are Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and they are unlikely to miss the show.

Above all else, let's hope that Jax is doing okay. It sounds like she was expecting to be cleared weeks ago from her hiatus, so her return may be imminent.

With about two weeks to go until WrestleMania 41, she will need to be back soon if she wants to participate. Perhaps she will come back during one of the upcoming episodes of Friday Night SmackDown.

In 2024, Jax had a breakout year. She had a record-tying eight eliminations in that year's Royal Rumble before being eliminated by Jade Cargill, who made her WWE debut that night.

After unsuccessfully challenging for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber: Perth, Jax won the Queen of the Ring tournament in May.

The win earned her a championship match at SummerSlam. Jax faced Bayley at the event, and with the help of Stratton, she won the Women's Championship.

She would hold the championship for 153 days before Stratton finally turned on her. During the January 3, 2025, edition of SmackDown, Jax defended the title against Naomi. After the match, Stratton cashed in her contract to win the championship.