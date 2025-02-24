Following their confrontation on Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made fun of former Women's Champion Nia Jax‘s latest botch.

Stratus posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, of Jax hitting an Annihilator on her. It is edited better than when it happened live, as Jax appears to hit Stratus with more impact. An audio clip plays over the moment, saying, “That's a huge b***h!”

She also tagged Jax's X account in the post. A fan in the comments said, “I had to double check to see if it's really her official account,” while another said, “I literally busted out laughing.”

Expand Tweet

It is nice to see Stratus have fun with the moment. Hopefully, Jax was able to laugh at it as well. While the Annihilator looked bad on TV, it is possible Jax was trying to protect the WWE Hall of Famer.

Is WWE setting up a feud between Trish Stratus and Nia Jax?

Perhaps a feud between Stratus and Jax is in the works by WWE. Following her last full-time run in 2023, Stratus disappeared from WWE. She later returned to host the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

At the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, Stratus made an in-ring return. She entered in the number 25 spot, lasting over 13 minutes in the match. Stratus eliminated Candice LeRae before being eliminated by Jax. Throughout the match, Jax eliminated nine Superstars.

Stratus and Jax have had a few interactions in recent WWE history. This could lead to a singles match at WrestleMania 41 or another upcoming PLE.

But first, Stratus will team with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at Elimination Chamber on March 1, 2025, in Toronto. They will face Jax and LeRae in a tag team match.

During the February 21, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Stratton faced LeRae in a singles match as her WrestleMania 41 opponent, Charlotte Flair, watched. Stratton got the win, but she was attacked by Jax after the victory.

Jax attacked Stratton and was going to hit her with an Annihilator before Stratus tried to make the save. She was overwhelmed by the numbers as Jax eventually got the upper hand.

That is when Jax tried to hit the Annihilator on both Stratus and Stratton. Jax tried to lessen the blow by landing on her feet first, making it appear awkward. Again, Nia Jax should be applauded for trying to protect the two Superstars, even if it looked like a botch.

Stratus' recent WWE return

In 2023, Stratus had a full-time return to WWE. She feuded with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), assisting Becky Lynch and Lita in winning the Women's Tag Team Championship from Kai and Sky.

At WrestleMania, Stratus teamed with Lita and Lynch to beat Bayley, Kai, and Sky. However, shortly after, Stratus turned on Lynch, sparking a feud between them.

Their feud included the main roster call-up of Zoey Stark, who is now a part of Pure Fusion Collective with Shayna Baszler. Stratus and Lynch's feud culminated in a “Steel Cage” match at Payback in September 2023. Stratus turned on Stark after the match.