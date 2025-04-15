As we inch closer to WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the stage setup has had leaks over the past couple of days. The latest photos show off a massive stage planned for the two-day event.

Photos have surfaced online of the construction being done at Allegiant Stadium. The WrestleMania 41 stage leaks make it appear WWE is going all out this year, unlike last year (where they put giant Roman numerals on the stage).

#WrestleMania 41 STAGE NEW MASSIVE LEAK SOURCE UNKNOWN pic.twitter.com/OkGLfXjBJ4 — ★𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝟐𝐊𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑★™ (@SLAYERZ2K) April 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Perhaps this year's stage will be closer to the WrestleMania 39 stage, which WWE went all out with. The event took place in Inglewood, California, so WWE made it Hollywood-themed. It featured a gigantic platform and ramp and movie posters on the sides of the stage that showed various Superstars.

It is still unclear what shape the stage is taking. Could WWE make it casino-themed, given the event taking place in Las Vegas? It does look like the stage will be elevated high above the floor, and there will be a big LED board in the center as well.

Luckily, there are only a few days left until fans get a WrestleMania 41 stage reveal. Hopefully, it satisfies most fans' desires. As long as it is not as drab as the WrestleMania 35 stage, I think most fans will be happy.

The upcoming WrestleMania 41 PLE will take place from April 19-20, 2025. Currently, there are 13 matches planned for the event. Before it starts, WWE still has the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown on April 18, which will also take place in Las Vegas.

The planned main events for the event are Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes. Cena-Rhodes has extra intrigue, given the former's recent heel turn.

It has been over two decades since Cena was last a heel. He has started playing a new character, and it adds a new dynamic to his quest for his 17th world championship.

For the first night's main event, Punk will get to close the show for the first time. Reigns and Rollins are multi-time WrestleMania main eventers, but it is a special honor for Punk.