It was not a good night for WWE fans and motor vehicles, as one fan was in a crash by a cart outside of Allegiant Stadium, where WrestleMania 41 took place, that was transporting the new Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

A video has gone viral on social media. Fans were being told to move by the driver of the cart. One fan was running towards the vehicle and was hit, throwing them to the ground.

Fans were having a field day in the comments. One X, formerly Twitter, user said, “More lawsuits coming their way,” while another jokingly questioned, “Why did they let ‘Stone Cold' [Steve Austin] drive this vehicle too?”

Hopefully, the fan is okay. It happened shortly after “Stone Cold” Steve Austin‘s crash, which similarly knocked a fan down with his ATV during WrestleMania 41. Austin was driving his ATV around the ring and cut the corner too fast, causing him to crash into the barricade. It knocked the fan over, and WWE president Nick Khan was then seen talking to her.

The incident outside of the stadium is a slightly different case. In the video, you can hear honking that is presumably coming from the cart. The fan then appears to almost run into the vehicle, causing her to get hit.

More than likely, the fan was trying to greet Dominik Mysterio, who had just won his first WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. He beat champion Bron Breakker, Penta, and Judgement Day stablemate Finn Bálor in a fatal four-way match.

It is the first time Mysterio has won a singles championship on the WWE main roster. Previously, he was a two-time NXT North American Champion, as well as a SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his dad, Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio is one of WWE's up-and-coming stars. He is a prominent part of the Monday Night RAW roster as a part of Judgment Day.