When news broke that Seth Rollins was cut from the new Captain America movie, Captain America: Brave New World, it bummed out more than a few fans of the WWE Universe.

Suddenly, the “Visionary,” the “Revolutionary,” the certified Chicago Bears fan who's gunning for Tom Brady's job could cross “movie star” off of his resume, and Rollins would just have to settle for being a future WWE Hall of Famer who will likely wrestle Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat for the ages at WrestleMania 41.

Discussing the film and his cut part in it in an interview with Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward for Not Just Football, Rollins noted that he wasn't devastated by his removal from the film, as his wife, Becky Lynch, experienced something similar with her own Marvel aspirations a few years prior.

“I wasn’t gonna talk about it too much because I never know what I can say. But I saw the director had an interview this week, Julius Onah, who’s a phenomenal dude. He did an interview, and they asked him about my role and what happened with it and stuff like that, so I feel like I can talk about it a little bit more. Basically, I got repurposed for Giancarlo Esposito, who is a h*ll of an actor, special cat. So to lose out to him doesn’t hurt my feelings,” Seth Rollins explained via Fightful.

“The bottom line is, the movie went through a lot of adjustments. The original script is not the script that they ended up with. My character itself, I don’t know if it got repurposed or if it just got scrapped and a whole new thing went in there. But I had a great time filming with those guys. We did some really cool stuff that’s on the cutting room floor. I hope that somehow it lives in Easter egg form somewhere. I’d love to see some of the shots of that. I won’t give away too much, but it was a great experience. But yeah, they cut me. They cut me from the role. They’ve cut the family. My wife [Becky Lynch] had a role in ‘Eternals.' She did a post-credit scene for the original ‘Eternals’ film. The ‘Eternals’ franchise was intended to be multiple films, and she was supposed to be involved in that and they cut her too. They cut the whole family, man.”

Goodness, what does Marvel have against the Lynch-Rollins fans? Is Kevin Feige a secret AEW fan? Will MJF be staring in Antman 4? Or did the duo simply pick the wrong projects, as Brave New World and The Eternals are among the lowest-rated films in the production company's history? While it's hard to say, if Rollins continues to give Hollywood the old college try, eventually something will stick, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had to sit through a number of stinkers before he became one of the industry's favorite leading men.