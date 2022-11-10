By Tim Capurso · 4 min read

Published 4 hours ago



Xander Bogaerts’ free agency figures to be one of the most compelling storylines of the MLB offseason. The longtime Boston Red Sox All-Star, who has been with the club since the 2013 season, has had a roller coaster ride in terms of his contract negotiations.

The four-time All-Star officially opted out of the remaining three years and $60 million on his contract on Monday, becoming a free agent. It wasn’t surprising in the slightest, given that Bogaerts’ earning power should be strong after another solid year.

What was surprising is what occurred in the spring before the season started, when the Red Sox reportedly lowballed Bogaerts with their contract offer. Then, Red Sox owner John Henry, speaking about Bogaerts in July, said that “it takes two to make a deal”, seemingly not realizing that his side didn’t do their part in the negotiation process.

Boston has since said that retaining the star shortstop is a priority, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be back in Beantown. In fact, given how the contract talks have proceeded, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him don a new uniform in 2023.

That said, here are three best free agent destinations for Xander Bogaerts with the 2022 MLB free agency period set to open on Thursday.

3. Red Sox

The Red Sox might not be the frontrunners to re-sign Xander Bogaerts, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be listed here. Bogaerts has become a fan favorite in Boston, as his on-field play has helped contribute to a World Series.

Heck, even Red Sox legend David Ortiz has strongly urged the club to re-sign both Bogaerts and fellow star Rafael Devers. that has to count for something, right?

Most of all, the Red Sox simply need Bogaerts back. This is a team toggling between retooling and contention. He led the team in Wins Above Replacement with 5.8. For a team that received little production out of last year’s free agent prize Trevor Story, Bogaerts solidified the middle infield with his .307 batting average and 15 homers.

While letting him walk would allow the club to move Story back to his natural position, it wouldn’t be a bright move for a team intent on winning in 2023 to let their best player walk out the door.

Boston must find a way to get a deal done with Xander Bogaerts.

2. St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals enjoyed a strong 2022 season, finishing with 93 wins and a divisional title to their name. However, St. Louis was bounced by the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card round in two quick games.

In those two contests, the Cards received very little production from the shortstop position, as Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman combined to go hitless at the position in the two losses to the Phillies.

It’s clear that the team could do with an upgrade at shortstop. Not only for the sake of their production at that spot, but also to create some added lineup protection for the likes of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

Xander Bogaerts, a .300 hitter with a career 17.6 percent strikeout rate, would fit right into a St. Louis lineup that produced the 10th-best batting average and the fifth-fewest strikeouts in the league this past year.

The star shortstop was also the subject of trade rumors ahead of the August deadline, with the Cardinals being one team floated as a possibility.

Now, the Cards can bring Bogaerts in on a free agent contract without having to deal any prospects. Why wouldn’t they jump on that opportunity?

Yes, the club could use a catcher and another starting pitcher, but there are some attractive trade candidates already emerging at those positions.

The Cardinals must sign Bogaerts and vault their lineup into the upper echelon of the National League.

1. Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies should be the favorites to sign Xander Bogaerts. The club essentially opened up a spot in their infield by declining second baseman Jean Segura’s $17 million option. While they could bring Segura back, it’s far more likely they look to upgrade the middle infield with a proven bat.

Who better than Bogaerts? President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski knows him well from his time with the Red Sox. In fact, it was Dombrowski who helped ink the star shortstop to his most recent contract back in 2019.

Could he get Bogaerts to sign the dotted line once again, this time in Philadelphia? It would make sense for Philadelphia’s lineup, which struggled to hit for average and often struck out far too many times.

Bogaerts does neither- and provides the pop the Phillies front office loves. Expect the club to make a run at Xander Bogaerts.