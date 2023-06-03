Robert Lewandowski has had a debut season at Barcelona that has garnered mixed reviews from many. For Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez, he sees that there is much to like about the Polish striker’s opening campaign with the Catalan side.

During a pre-match press conference ahead of Barca’s La Liga away fixture against Celta Vigo, Xavi took some time to share some of his takeaways from Lewandowski’s 2022-2023 campaign.

“He is having a great season,” Xavi said. “He has changed the dynamics of the group. You have to see how he has adapted to the city, to the team. … He has been a marvel, not only because of the goals, because of his attitude. He has made a difference.

“He's a world top player.”

Lewandowski opened up this season on a strong note. He recorded goal contributions in multiple crucial matches for Barcelona in the first half of the year. For one, he notched a double in Barca’s UEFA Champions League home group stage matchup against Inter Milan.

Lewandowski has been in roller-coaster form in the second half of the ongoing campaign. He has managed to turn the tide as of late, chipping in with five goal contributions in his last four appearances in La Liga play.

Lewandowski has not only been pleased with his first year at Barca, but he also believes that the “future is going to be much better.”

“I am very happy with what we have achieved this year, for the club, for the teammates, and also for the city and the fans,” Lewandowski told RTVE.

“I wanted to be part of this project and I knew that the team needed time, that you can’t change everything right away. But I see that the future is going to be much better, and I am pleased to be able to be part of the change that Barca is having. … For us the Champions League last year was a great disappointment, but what we have done in the league is very positive. Next season, both things can work very well.”

Lewandowski currently sits at 33 goals scored in all competitions with the reigning La Liga champions so far this season.