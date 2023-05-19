Barcelona will have multiple crucial decisions to make in this year’s summer transfer window. Among them, Barca will have to decide on just who will replace Sergio Busquets.

Busquets announced earlier this month that he will leave the Catalan side at the end of this season. There was much speculation that Busquets would end up putting pen to paper on a contract extension deal with the club, but in the end, the veteran midfielder decided otherwise.

Barcelona has a few players on its roster who have what it takes to become the team’s go-to central defensive midfielder for next season. Nonetheless, Barca manager Xavi believes that it is an “absolute priority” for the club to bring in such a player during this year’s summer transfer window.

“Yes, it’s obvious,” Xavi said during a pre-match press conference ahead of Barca’s La Liga home fixture against Real Sociedad. “Weeks ago, we did not know if Busquets was staying.

“Now we already know, so it’s an absolute priority to sign a defensive midfielder.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barca has been linked with several defensive midfielders as of late, including Real Sociedad standout Martin Zubimendi. The Spanish international has emerged as one of the more potent defensive midfielders in Spain’s top flight today, as he has proven to be a player who can not only win back possession on a regular basis but also push up play into the final third. He has four years left on his contract at Real Sociedad, and he holds a €60 million release clause.

Xavi took some time on Friday to laud Real Sociedad’s promising midfielder.

“I like all of Real,” Xavi said. “Imanol does an extraordinary job, they look a bit like our style. Zubimendi is an extraordinary pivot. He wins duels, understands the game, with and without the ball. He is extraordinary.”

Zubimendi is projected to earn a start for Real Sociedad against the reigning La Liga winners on matchday 35.

Barcelona has a mere four fixtures left on its La Liga schedule this season, and it is just five points away from reaching the 90-point mark for the first time in five years.