By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Xavier Musketeers head basketball coach Sean Miller was not levied any charges from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) for alleged recruiting violations he faced when he coached at the University of Arizona, according to a Wednesday report from Bleacher Report.

Arizona also dodged any sanctions from the IARP ruling stemming from incidents that started with the arrest of then-assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson on the charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, wire fraud conspiracy and solicitation of bribes by an agent of a federally funded organization, among other charges.

Seam Miller was let go by the Wildcats in 2021 before he joined Xavier as the team’s head basketball coach last March.

A majority of the team’s penalties were self-imposed, including a reduction in the total number of men’s basketball scholarships for the 2023-24 class by one from 13, a two-week ban on men’s basketball campus visits, and a $5,000 fine, plus 1% based on the average men’s basketball program’s past three budgets. A seven-week recruiting communication ban, which includes “telephone and written correspondence,” was placed on the 2022-23 academic year.

Sean Miller and Arizona had four commitments and two transfers in their 2022 basketball recruiting class and one commitment, Texas forward KJ Lewis, in 2023.

The University of Arizona self-imposed a one-year postseason ban as a “proactive measure” for the then-ongoing investigation in 2020. Sean Miller said he supported the ban in a statement, while Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke said the team would continue to fully cooperate with the NCAA enforcement process.

“The decision is an acknowledgement that the NCAA’s investigation revealed that certain former members of the MBB staff displayed serious lapses in judgment and a departure from the University’s expectation of honest and ethical behavior,” the university wrote. “It is also in accord with the penalty guidelines of the NCAA for the type of violations involved.”