According to a recent leak, Xbox Game Pass is set to expand its lineup in August 2024 with the addition of Wargroove 2. The information, which originates from a well-regarded source in the gaming community known as eXtas1s, suggests that the strategy game, initially a Nintendo Switch exclusive released in 2023, will join the Xbox Game Pass library as a day one release.

Leak Promises A Diverse August Lineup For Xbox Game Pass

The leaker known as eXtas1s, who has a track record of accurate predictions including the addition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to Xbox Game Pass, has provided this latest information. If this leak proves to be correct, Wargroove 2 will be making its debut on platforms other than the Nintendo Switch, effectively broadening its audience reach.

Xbox Game Pass routinely updates its offerings, introducing new games each month to maintain a fresh and engaging selection for its subscribers. Currently, only three titles have been officially confirmed for the August roster: Creatures of Ava, set to release on August 7; Core Keeper, expected on August 27; and SOPA: Tale of the Stolen Potato, slated for a release sometime in August but without a specified date.

The purported addition of Wargroove 2 aligns with this trend, though its exact release date remains under wraps. The leaker, eXtas1s, has also hinted at the inclusion of other popular titles in the August lineup, intensifying anticipation among the gaming community. Rumors suggest that the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy could be available as early as August 8, followed by Mafia: Definitive Edition on August 13.

Here’s the potential list of new Xbox Game Pass games for August 2024, based on the leaked information and rumors:

Creatures of Ava – August 7

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – August 8 (Rumored)

Mafia: Definitive Edition – August 13 (Rumored)

Core Keeper – August 27

SOPA: Tale of the Stolen Potato – TBA

Wargroove 2 – TBA (Rumored)

Microsoft generally announces new additions to the Xbox Game Pass lineup through official channels. The complete list of games for August 2024 is expected to be disclosed later this week, offering subscribers definitive insights into what new titles they can anticipate.

Anticipation Grows For Wargroove 2 And More In Xbox Game Pass

The prospect of Wargroove 2 joining Xbox Game Pass is particularly thrilling for aficionados of turn-based tactical games. Developed by Chucklefish, the sequel promises to enhance the well-received formula of its predecessor by introducing refined gameplay mechanics, additional units, and a more elaborate storyline. Its anticipated availability as a day one release on Xbox Game Pass highlights Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to delivering diverse and high-quality gaming experiences to its subscribers.

For gamers, Xbox Game Pass continues to represent a substantial value proposition, providing a broad spectrum of games spanning various genres. This approach not only keeps the service dynamic and interesting but also caters to a wide array of gaming preferences and interests.

As the gaming community awaits the official confirmation from Microsoft, the excitement builds not just for Wargroove 2 but for the entire array of games rumored to be part of the August 2024 Xbox Game Pass update. This continuing expansion of the service ensures that subscribers have access to a rich and varied gaming library, promising numerous hours of entertainment across different gaming platforms. Stay tuned for the official announcements from Microsoft, which will provide more detailed information about the exciting new additions to Xbox Game Pass next month.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming